Roaring support for Hafen Elementary School

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club's adopted school is Hafen Elementary, which the club recently provided with a donation containing school supplies such as pencils, paper, tissues, headphones and more. (Pahrump Valley Lions Club)

Pahrump Valley Lions Joyce Campbell, Sue Bai, Brigitte Dubin, John Taylor and Carmen Taylor were delighted to present Hafen Elementary School Principal Jared Peruch, third from left, with a donation of school supplies the day prior to the new school year's start. (Pahrump Valley Lions Club)

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is a nonprofit service organization with a mission of supporting its community in a variety of ways and one of its flagship initiatives focuses on supporting local students.

In a recent demonstration of its dedication to such activities, this month several members of the Pahrump Lions made a special delivery to Hafen Elementary School containing a plethora of supplies. Coming just one day before the school opened its doors for the next term, these supplies will be put to good use in the classroom as students take on their academic challenges in the 2026-2027 school year.

The delivery took place Tuesday, August 4, with Lions Joyce Campbell, Sue Bai, Brigitte Dubin, John Taylor and Carmen Taylor being welcomed by a very grateful Jared Peruch, principal of Hafen Elementary. Included in the donation were traditional school supplies, such as crayons, pencils, erasers, assorted notebooks and paper, pencil boxes, an assortment of plastic storage/sandwich bags, glue sticks, folders and markers, along with hygiene items such as tissues and sanitizing wipes. The donation also included Playdoh for creative fun and headphones that students can utilize while learning. It all came as a part of the Lions Club’s “adoption” of the school, which is a partnership that inspires both pride and delight in the school and the club itself.

“Several years ago, the Pahrump Valley Lions adopted Hafen Elementary School,” Bai explained for the Pahrump Valley Times following the delivery. “We have partnered with them and have done several projects for the students, including providing reading books, donating school supplies and recognizing several students for their achievements.”

While maintaining a student-forward approach is key for the local Lions Club, it is not the only thing this group works to support. The nonprofit spreads its efforts far and wide, taking part in many community events, hosting fundraisers, advocating for and supporting those with vision limitations such as Helen Keller’s “Knights of the Blind”, organizing the longstanding Letters to Santa program and holding the newly reinstated Breakfast with Santa. All this is accomplished with a 100% volunteer force, so every dollar brought in by the club goes directly back into supporting the community.

The Pahrump Valley Lions Club is always open to adding new members to its ranks. Those interested in potentially joining can stop by one of the club’s bi-monthly meetings, which take place the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at La Patronaz, 270 Dahlia Street.

For more information on the club and its programs and activities, contact Taylor at CarmenLandinTaylor@yahoo.com or 661-388-7735.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com