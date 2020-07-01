73°F
Pahrump NV
News

Business counseling this week’s Extension topic

Staff Report
July 1, 2020 - 10:17 am
 

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars for small businesses, “Coping With COVID-19,” being offered each week, some in English, some in Spanish. The town halls begin with a short presentation on a given topic, and then participants network with one another and drive the discussion.

This week’s town hall is at 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 1 for English speakers and at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 for Spanish speakers.

Panelists include SBDC business advisors Diana Moreno and Anabel Navarro, Small Business Administration Deputy Director Saul Ramos, Extension business development instructors Reyna Mendez and Juan Salas and Extension research associate Mike Bindrup.

The Nevada SBDC provides confidential one-on-one business counseling to business owners. The Center hosts workshops and training events statewide and online on business topics. Advisors walk their clients through understanding data, forecasting, operations and compliance. Advisement is free to any small business owner.

“The Nevada SBDC is always a great resource for our small businesses,” said Buddy Borden, economic development specialist with Extension’s Business Development Program. “But especially now, with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 epidemic, it’s important that our small businesses are familiar with the resources the SBDC has to offer and reach out to them for answers and guidance.”

The town halls are free and usually run about an hour. To register for the 9 a.m. session for English speakers, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ycG8F3SJRe-l_3tf941l3Q. For the 2 p.m. session for Spanish speakers, go to https://unrextension.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SVdHXblrTEm_ADXXf7UWDg.

For more information, go to the Extension Business Development Program website at extension.unr.edu/busdev. There are also other resources at the website to assist businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information, email Borden at bordenb@unr.edu

