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Fatal Highway 160 pedestrian vs vehicle crash

/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 13, 2026 - 4:52 am
 

A fatal pedestrian versus vehicle crash occurred on Highway 160 last week in Pahrump.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan SE sport utility was traveling northbound on State Route 160 in the number one travel lane, just south of Winery Road,” read a Nevada State Police press release. “A pedestrian, who was walking in the northbound State Route 160 travel lane, was struck by the Volkswagen’s right front.”

The pedestrian died at the scene after succumbing to injuries from the collision. Their identity will be released by the coroner’s office after a next of kin notification.

Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) responded to the scene at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6. NHP’s Major Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

In 2026, the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command has investigated 25 fatal crashes that resulted in 28 fatalities.

For more information about safe driving in Nevada, visit zerofatalitiesnv.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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