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Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Thursday Night Pool Tournament happens at The Montana Bar, located at 1301 S. Loop Rd. beginnin ...
Thursday Night Pool Tournament happens at The Montana Bar, located at 1301 S. Loop Rd. beginning at 6:30 p.m. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball) and are open to all skill levels. (Getty Images)
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By Faye Burdzinzski Pahrump Valley Times
May 13, 2026 - 4:18 am
 
Updated May 13, 2026 - 5:06 am

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

Pahrump Valley High School and Pahrump Community Choir combined Spring Concert at 6 p.m. at the PVHS auditorium. No charge for admission, but donations at the door to benefit the music program will be greatly appreciated. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

“Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

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FRIDAY

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

WEDNESDAY

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

^

THURSDAY

Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

^

FUTURE PLANNING

EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast and Raffle will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to scarf pancakes and syrup.

Register for the Spring “Paranormal Open” Double-Header Cribbage tournaments May 16 and 17 at the Pahrump Senior Center. Contact William Eilers at 919-457-6351 or Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show happens May 16 beginning at 8 a.m. Food, live music, and trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration forms are now available at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

“Bikes, Brews & Rescues” fundraiser for Dawg House Rescuers will be hosted at Dry Creek Saloon on Sunday, May 17th from 3 to 7 p.m. All bikes welcome, with cars welcome, too. Name That Tune game with the DJ, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, and a best tattoo contest. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com

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