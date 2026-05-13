Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

Thursday Night Pool Tournament happens at The Montana Bar, located at 1301 S. Loop Rd. beginning at 6:30 p.m. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball) and are open to all skill levels. (Getty Images)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2 p.m. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays nine games every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Call Judith at 805-647-4338 for more information, or text Bill at 919-457-6351. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ Warm Weather Wednesday Dinner at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Pahrump Valley High School and Pahrump Community Choir combined Spring Concert at 6 p.m. at the PVHS auditorium. No charge for admission, but donations at the door to benefit the music program will be greatly appreciated. 501 E. Calvada Blvd.

THURSDAY, MAY 14

■ Members of Pahrump 55 + and Older invite seniors to a Thursday Morning Walk beginning at 8 a.m. Meet up at Discovery Loop in the parking area off Pahrump Valley Blvd. Your choice: one, two, or three miles. Bring your pets! 1170 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

■ “Bingocize Pahrump” at the Pahrump Senior Center every Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Bingocize is a health promotion program that integrates exercise and health education with the fun game of bingo. 1370 W. Basin Ave.

■ New and vintage classic car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Thursday Night Pool Tournament at the Montana Bar begins at 6:30 p.m. $12 per player. Games differ each week (8-ball, 9-ball, 10-ball). Open to all skill levels. 1301 S. Loop Rd. 775-209-2615.

KARAOKE

Pahrump venues host karaoke each night of the week, with a variety of KJ’s and crowds. Find your vibe. “Those who wish to sing always find a song.”— Swedish Proverb

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FRIDAY

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m., 2101 Gamebird Rd.

■ Coyote’s Den, 8 p.m., 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SATURDAY

■ Elks Lodge #2796, 5 p.m., 2220 E. Basin St.

■ Who’s Dunes, 7 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ Rhinestone’s, 9 p.m., 1700 Pahrump Valley Blvd.

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SUNDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

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MONDAY

■ The Hubb, 8 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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TUESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 7 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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WEDNESDAY

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ VFW Post #10054, 7 p.m., 4651 Homestead Rd.

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THURSDAY

■ Who’s Dunes, 6:30 p.m., 900 NV-372.

■ The Hubb, 7 p.m., 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Dry Creek Saloon, 7 p.m., 1330 E. Fifth St.

■ Wild Side Tavern, 8 p.m. 2101 Gamebird Rd.

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FUTURE PLANNING

EAA Chapter 1160 Pancake Breakfast and Raffle will be held on May 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at 1061 Interceptor at the airport. During this event, they will be selling raffle tickets for two guns at $10 each. The drawing will be held on May 16 at 10:15 a.m.; winners do not need to be present to win. We all need to be present to scarf pancakes and syrup.

Register for the Spring “Paranormal Open” Double-Header Cribbage tournaments May 16 and 17 at the Pahrump Senior Center. Contact William Eilers at 919-457-6351 or Jennifer Bolles at 916-203-6636.

Coyote’s Den Annual Car Show happens May 16 beginning at 8 a.m. Food, live music, and trophies, trophies, trophies. Registration forms are now available at Coyote’s Den, 3971 E. Kellogg Rd.

“Bikes, Brews & Rescues” fundraiser for Dawg House Rescuers will be hosted at Dry Creek Saloon on Sunday, May 17th from 3 to 7 p.m. All bikes welcome, with cars welcome, too. Name That Tune game with the DJ, raffle baskets, 50/50 drawings, and a best tattoo contest. 1330 E. Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

Tonopah celebrates Jim Butler Days in a big way during Memorial Day weekend May 22 to May 25. For a sneak peek, consult jimbutlerdays.com

This year, Dry Creek Saloon will be hosting a Thriller Halloween. Ria Schumacher says, “We will get together twice a month from April to October to practice choreography for performing “Thriller” in the street. I will have a professional videographer record our street performance and we will post it to our Dry Creek YouTube page. Anyone who would like to participate please send an email to RSchumacher@drycreeksaloon.com or drop in and leave your name and contact info for Thriller Group with a bartender.” 1330 5th Street.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com