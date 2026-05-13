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Annual Conservative Women’s Tea returns for fourth year

The Annual Conservative Women's Tea, held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, returned for its fourth ...
The Annual Conservative Women's Tea, held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, returned for its fourth year earlier this month on May 3. (Sharon Sadler and Brian Redding/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
The Annual Conservative Women's Tea, held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, returned for its fourth ...
The Annual Conservative Women's Tea, held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, returned for its fourth year earlier this month on May 3. (Sharon Sadler and Brian Redding/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
Seventeen creatively designed tables were featured at this year's Annual Conservative Women's T ...
Seventeen creatively designed tables were featured at this year's Annual Conservative Women's Tea. (Sharon Sadler and Brian Redding/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
At this year's Annual Conservative Women's Tea, guests enjoyed finger foods like sandwiches and ...
At this year's Annual Conservative Women's Tea, guests enjoyed finger foods like sandwiches and macaroons while mingling. (Sharon Sadler and Brian Redding/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
The decorated tables at the Annual Conservative Women's Tea competed in three categories: patri ...
The decorated tables at the Annual Conservative Women's Tea competed in three categories: patriotic, elegant and creative. (Sharon Sadler and Brian Redding/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
May 13, 2026 - 4:38 am
 

The Annual Conservative Women’s Tea returned earlier this month for another year of community and creativity.

“This one is the fourth year that we’ve been doing it and I’m blown away by the attendance,” Grassroots Conservatives of Nevada (G-CON) Director and second vice president of Pahrump Valley Republican Women Sharon Sadler told the Pahrump Valley Times.

This year’s tea, held at Nevada Treasure RV Resort on May 3, saw 136 ticketed attendees and over a dozen volunteers. Guests enjoyed finger sandwiches, fruit, salad, gourmet macaroons, tea and dessert catered by local businesses.

Seventeen tables were uniquely decorated by women, each with a head hostess, to compete in three themed categories: patriotic, elegant and creative. Samantha Lane’s table won for most creative, Stephani Hashimura’s table won for most patriotic, and Michele Fiore’s table won for most elegant.

Each table had their own raffle drawing for door prizes and every attendee received a free swag bag with candy, gifts and sponsor information. Forty-two silent auction items were also bid on and taken home at the event. Proceeds raised at the tea are used by the Pahrump Valley Republican Women for local charitable causes and scholarships.

“We make it fun and engaging,” Sadler added.

Incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 1 Judge Kimberly “Kim” Wanker and Nye County district attorney candidate Michelle Nelson were this year’s featured speakers at the tea. Both spoke about their journeys and the women that inspired them.

Throughout the event many helped and served food including Undersheriff Cory Fowles, Tammy Engel, Dwight Lily, District 5 commissioner candidate Matt Sadler, Public administrator candidate Bill Hockstedler, District 4 commissioner candidate Anthony Greco, sheriff candidate George Wehrly, John Wehrly, Alissa Castro, Col. Patrick Nary, Margaret Chang, Tiffany Sanchez, incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court Department 2 Judge Robert Lane, and incumbent Sheriff Joe McGill and his wife Tammy.

The major sponsors at this year’s tea were Greco for District 4 commissioner, Michelle Nelson for district attorney, Judge Wanker and Sadler for District 5 commissioner.

Many other notables and businesses also contributed to this year’s tea including Pahrump Valley Republican Women, A Hope Bail Bonds, Fiore for justice of the peace, G. Dallas Horton &Associates, G-CON, Kayla Ball for Nye County clerk, Xpress Diesel &Auto, Reelect Judge Lane, MK’s Trinkets &Treasures, Pistol’s Pitstop and Pastries, Wehrly for Nye County sheriff, Cody K. Whipple for Congress, Rustic Daisy Floral, Scott Oakley for justice of the peace, Pizza Hut, DJ Enrique Mcghee and the Tax Office NV LLC.

For more information about the Annual Conservative Women’s Tea, visit thenevadapatriot.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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