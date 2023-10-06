Nye Democrats hit road with ‘spooky’ bus tour fundraiser

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Tonopah Cemetery is the final resting place of around 300 souls, many of whom hold historic significance in the area. Fundraising in the Graveyard will allow attendees to explore the cemetery with the help of a professional paranormal investigator.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Bina Verrault is famed for having escaped prosecution in New York by fleeing to Tonopah, where she died of alcoholism. Her grave is one of the popular sites at the Tonopah Cemetery.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times These three graves are for the Merten brothers, who all died within two years of each other.

The Nye County Democratic Central Committee is gearing up for Fundraising in the Graveyard and history buffs as well as those interested in all things otherworldly will want to mark their calendars to make sure they don’t miss out on this spine-tinglingly good time.

“Step back in time where the miners and frontiersmen once roamed. Who were the people of Nevada who walked our spaces hundreds of years ago? Join us as we take a trip to Tonopah’s historic graveyard,” a press release from the Nye County Dems announced. “A Halloween fundraiser for Democrats and folks who enjoy the spooky things in life!”

Fundraising in the Graveyard will be an all-day affair, starting in the morning with a bus ride from Pahrump to the Tonopah community, with stops in Amargosa and Beatty.

Along the way, there will be plenty of entertaining trivia and games to play, with prizes to be awarded. Once in Tonopah, patrons will devour lunch and enjoy an afternoon of raffles and even a live auction featuring a variety of items donated to the cause.

The highlight of the event, however, will be the fiendishly fun nighttime activity of touring the historic Tonopah Cemetery, which will give attendees the opportunity to try their hand at communing with the dead with the assistance of an expert in the field.

“Guests could be a paranormal investigator alongside the Desert Spirit Seekers, led by world-famous paranormal investigator Charissa and her team,” the press release reads. “According to Charissa, guests will, ‘be able to walk with members of the team around the cemetery trying to connect with spirits that may be up for conversation. We will have our paranormal equipment there that you can learn about and use yourself. Cameras will be up so you can sit behind the DVR station and may be able to see an apparition on screen in real time’,” the press release details.

The Nye County Dems’ ultimate goal is to allow adults the chance to escape reality for a while and immerse themselves in the Halloween spirit while simultaneously raising money that will then be used to fund the group’s activities throughout the 2024 election cycle.

Fundraising in the Graveyard is set for Saturday, Oct. 28. The bus will leave the Pahrump Nugget parking lot at 9:30 a.m. and return at 1 a.m.

Tickets prices are $100 per person, which gives access to the bus ride, one paid meal for lunch upon arrival and entry into the main event, which is slated to start around 1:30 p.m. The graveyard tour itself will begin at sundown. Fundraiser attendees who are already in Tonopah or wish to drive themselves can get in on the fun, too, for just $75 each.

Attendees must be at least 18 years of age and those planning to attend are reminded to wear closed-toed shoes and ensure they have a flashlight with them.

Tickets are limited so those interested are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact NyeDemsMedia@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com