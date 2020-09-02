84°F
Remote Area Medical appointment line now live

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 2, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

The phone number was circulated starting Monday, Aug. 31, rather than on Sept. 14 as was initially scheduled, and RAM staffers began taking calls for appointments on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Those interested in obtaining free medical, dental or vision services at the Pahrump Clinic set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 are encouraged to call as soon as possible to make their appointments, as there are only a limited number of slots available.

“Appointments can be booked beginning on Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, Monday, through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT), or until appointment slots are full. Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8592 to book an appointment,” a press release from the international nonprofit organization informed the community.

Those who do schedule appointments for the upcoming RAM Clinic are reminded that it is very important that they keep an eye out for a phone call from RAM about one week prior to their appointment to confirm that the patient will be there, a call that must be answered or returned within 24 hours. Pahrump RAM Committee Co-Chair Ryan Muccio emphasized that this is absolutely imperative because those who fail to confirm within 24 hours of the confirmation phone call from RAM will lose their appointment.

“Services available at the RAM Clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available,” information from RAM detailed.

The press release also highlighted the fact that all services received at the RAM Clinic are free, no ID is required and service is provided regardless of whether or not a patient has health insurance coverage.

“We are glad to be bringing this much-needed care once more to the Pahrump community,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman stated. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

As detailed in the release, in 2019 the Pahrump RAM Clinic provided services to more than 350 individuals. The total value of care provided at no cost to those attending the clinic was worth over $155,700. “This could not have been done without the assistance of nearly 250 volunteers. RAM expects to serve hundreds again this year,” the release read.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer visit www.RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
COVID-19 cases drop, but testing also falling
Staff Report

Wednesday brought 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 23 more deaths, according to the weekly teleconference with Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and Deputy Administrator of Community Health Services Julia Peek.

New animal shelter on the horizon for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Animal lovers rejoice, Nye County is on the verge of moving forward with a project that the community has been clamoring for over and over again in recent years, a new animal shelter for the Pahrump Valley.

Three Square plans for Hunger Action Month
Staff Report

With the grand opening of its new East Campus facility, the launch of a virtual fundraiser and volunteer opportunities at its food distribution sites, Three Square Food Bank continues to raise awareness of Southern Nevada’s record-high levels of food insecurity during Hunger Action Month this September.

Extension’s focus turns to county grant program
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

This week’s University of Nevada, Reno Extension online town hall and webinar will focus on a new program launched by the Nevada Association of Counties to assist small business.

Organ Donor foundation names Marlon as chair
Staff Report

The Nevada Donor Network Foundation recently announced the appointment of David Marlon as its new foundation chair.

Man on horseback flees deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Though Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies routinely respond to vehicular traffic hazards throughout the valley, one such situation this month involved of all things, a man and his horse.

Nye County remains on list for high-risk of transmission
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is one of six counties flagged last week as having a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission that still meet two of the three criteria that signal a sustained elevated risk, reported the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday, Aug. 27.

Campaign aims to reduce impaired holiday driving
Staff Report

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration kicked off its Labor Day impaired driving high-visibility enforcement campaign Wednesday, reminding Americans not to drive impaired.

Unemployment claims fall to lowest level since March
Staff Report

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation shows initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 8,858 for the week ending Aug. 22, down 2,080 claims, or 19.0%, compared to the prior week’s total of 10,938 claims. This is the fewest initial claims filed since the week ending March 14.