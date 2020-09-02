Remote Area Medical appointment line now live

Officials with Remote Area Medical have made the decision to release the phone number to call for scheduling an appointment at the 2020 Pahrump RAM Clinic a full two weeks earlier than originally planned.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by RAM USA, was taken during the recent RAM clinic in Rexburg, Idaho, where Pahrump RAM committee members traveled to learn more about the new procedures that have been put in place to address COVID-19 concerns.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All staff and volunteers working at RAM clinics this year, as well as all patients receiving services, are required to wear face masks as an added measure to curb the risk of COVID-19 exposure.

The phone number was circulated starting Monday, Aug. 31, rather than on Sept. 14 as was initially scheduled, and RAM staffers began taking calls for appointments on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Those interested in obtaining free medical, dental or vision services at the Pahrump Clinic set for Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 3 and 4 are encouraged to call as soon as possible to make their appointments, as there are only a limited number of slots available.

“Appointments can be booked beginning on Sept. 1 through Oct. 2, Monday, through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET (5:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. PT), or until appointment slots are full. Patients interested in receiving care should call 865-500-8592 to book an appointment,” a press release from the international nonprofit organization informed the community.

Those who do schedule appointments for the upcoming RAM Clinic are reminded that it is very important that they keep an eye out for a phone call from RAM about one week prior to their appointment to confirm that the patient will be there, a call that must be answered or returned within 24 hours. Pahrump RAM Committee Co-Chair Ryan Muccio emphasized that this is absolutely imperative because those who fail to confirm within 24 hours of the confirmation phone call from RAM will lose their appointment.

“Services available at the RAM Clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free colon cancer screening test kits will also be available,” information from RAM detailed.

The press release also highlighted the fact that all services received at the RAM Clinic are free, no ID is required and service is provided regardless of whether or not a patient has health insurance coverage.

“We are glad to be bringing this much-needed care once more to the Pahrump community,” RAM CEO Jeff Eastman stated. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

As detailed in the release, in 2019 the Pahrump RAM Clinic provided services to more than 350 individuals. The total value of care provided at no cost to those attending the clinic was worth over $155,700. “This could not have been done without the assistance of nearly 250 volunteers. RAM expects to serve hundreds again this year,” the release read.

For more information or to sign up to volunteer visit www.RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com