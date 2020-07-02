73°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8

Staff Report
July 1, 2020 - 7:56 pm
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents,” Sisolak said.

The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the governor’s office at a later date. The governor and legislative leadership are working to assess potential additional items to be included in any special session proclamation, including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform.

Since declaring a state of emergency and issuing a subsequent stay-at-home directive more than 90 days ago, the governor and executive branch have been working to prepare a balanced budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021 that incorporates up-to-date revenue and projections to responsibly address the dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While the governor is hopeful that the special session will commence July 8, because of the unprecedented nature of the current situation, he will remain flexible and provide any updates on the timing of the session as needed, based on public health conditions.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times GBC’s accreditation dates to 1974 and was last reaffirmed ...
GBC’s accreditation visit scheduled for September
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin College will receive a site visit from the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities in September as part of the regular cycle for reaffirmation of accreditation.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The event is part of a series of town halls and webinars f ...
Business counseling this week’s Extension topic
Staff Report

With small businesses reopening and needing to adjust their operations amid COVID-19 restrictions and economic challenges, University of Nevada, Reno Extension is teaming up with the Nevada Small Business Development Center to offer an online town hall this week, “The Nevada SBDC and Business Counseling.”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Best Bet Products Inc. President Shawn Holmes makes his case ...
Gaming in Mountain Falls community draws pushback
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A neighborhood park in the community of Mountain Falls was the setting for a discussion on whether gaming machines would benefit the Mountain Falls Grill Room, and the community at-large on Wednesday, June 24th.

One volunteer swabs a patient's nose as another places information and a bible on their dashboa ...
Nevada leads nation in COVID-19 transmission
Staff Report

Nevada leads the nation in a recent statistic: the number of people who become infected with the coronavirus by an infectious person.

Getty Images As a method of showing support to area first responders during very trying times, ...
First Responders Appreciation Picnic to include free food and plenty of gratitude
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With so much anger and vitriol being directed toward law enforcement over the past few weeks and calls to have police disbanded altogether, Pahrump area citizens are stepping forward to show that here in the valley, residents still support their first responders.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Highway Patrol is joining forces to increase high ...
NHP to beef up speed patrols through July 12
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting local law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders in Nevada.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Angelique Pattillo, at center, is joined by husband Billy an ...
Pahrump salon reopens after COVID-19 shutdown
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As restrictions on businesses continue to ease, one local salon owner says her business is thriving after reopening.