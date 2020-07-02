Sisolak plans for special legislative session July 8

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday that he is planning to begin a special legislative session to address the state’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget on Wednesday, July 8. The planned date of the session was determined after coordinating with legislative leadership.

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal The formal proclamation to convene a special session of the Nevada State Legislature will be issued by the governor’s office at a later date. The governor and legislative leadership are working to assess potential additional items to be included in any special session proclamation, including policy proposals related to criminal and social justice reform.

“I look forward to joining Nevada’s lawmakers to undertake this difficult budget process and finalize necessary reductions while prioritizing the resources necessary to protect the health and safety of Nevada’s residents,” Sisolak said.

Since declaring a state of emergency and issuing a subsequent stay-at-home directive more than 90 days ago, the governor and executive branch have been working to prepare a balanced budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2021 that incorporates up-to-date revenue and projections to responsibly address the dramatic impacts of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

While the governor is hopeful that the special session will commence July 8, because of the unprecedented nature of the current situation, he will remain flexible and provide any updates on the timing of the session as needed, based on public health conditions.