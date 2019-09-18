76°F
Nye County kids can win spot in Las Vegas Lights FC soccer clinic

Staff Report
September 18, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Children ages 8 through 12 are eligible to enter a contest for a chance to participate in the Amazingly Fabulous Completely Unbelievable youth soccer clinic run presented by America First Credit Union and run by Las Vegas Lights FC coaches and players.

To enter the contest, comment with the child’s name, age and gender on the company’s social media channels. Enter on Instagram (@AmericaFirst), Facebook (AmericaFirstCU) or Twitter (@AFCU). Deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Forty winners will be selected randomly and will be notified via the social media platform on which they applied.

The clinic will be 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. During the clinic, players and coaches will run a practice for participants similar to their own professional practices which will include warmups, drills, a Q&A session with the players and coaches and time for participants to get autographs.

Las Vegas Lights FC competes in the United Soccer League’s Championship League, the highest level of American minor-league soccer.

At 9-12-8, Lights FC is 14th in the 18-team Western Conference, and their next home game will be Oct. 5 against San Antonio FC.

Peter Davis/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley quarterback Roman Roberts looks ...
Trojans Football Notebook: McGhee needs surgery
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The 20-18 loss to Boulder City on Friday night was not the worst news for the Pahrump Valley High School football team in the past week.

Amy Veloz/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Seven Rosemary Clarke Middle School cross country ...
Pahrump Sports Roundup: Seven Sharks win cross country medals
Staff Report

Seventh-grader Ryleigh Denton finished the 1.7-mile course at the Clark County Fairgrounds in 12 minutes, 32 seconds to place fifth and lead the Rosemary Clarke Middle School girls cross country team to a second-place finish Saturday in the Moapa Valley Invitational.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty football coach Leo Verzilli talks to his players befor ...
Football: Beatty makes it look easy in opener
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

With his football team’s opener canceled because of Round Mountain’s roster issues, Beatty High School senior Fabian Perez took advantage of the night off, opting to scout Mountain View Christian a week before the Hornets were scheduled to play the Saints.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Newlyweds Sebastiaan and Rebecca De Bruin, ...
Beatty’s Spicer Ranch hosts first cyclocross event
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A new style of bicycle racing came to Beatty’s Spicer Ranch Sept. 14-15. Cyclocross is actually a type of competition that is popular in Europe but is relatively unknown in much of the U.S. It has gained popularity in the East and has begun to get a foothold in the West.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Boulder City players celebrate stopping Pahrump Valley's atte ...
Eagles work overtime to outlast Trojans
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Kenny Delker’s try at a 2-point conversion run was stopped by the Boulder City defense during the second overtime Friday night, clinching the Eagles’ 20-18 win over Pahrump Valley at Trojan Field.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School football team on the sideline ...
Trojans Football Game Night
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Who: Pahrump Valley (1-2) vs. Boulder City (1-1).

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Junior Kaylee Mendoza scored the only goal for Pahrump ...
Pahrump Valley sports roundup: Girls soccer ties, volleyball cruises
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

For all the success the Pahrump Valley High School girls soccer team has had in recent years, coach Julie Carrington thinks they might have had a little more if the games ended earlier.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty's Dede Salazar lines up a kill attempt during Tuesday' ...
Volleyball: Hornets’ effort leaves Sullivan frustrated
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

During Tuesday’s volleyball match at Beatty High School, one team looked as if it had played about 15 matches while the other looked as if it was starting the season.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School sophomore Christian Mott scores th ...
Boys Soccer: Mott’s hat trick powers Pahrump Valley
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Doral Academy is a newcomer to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association, not yet ready for full membership but apparently destined to eventually be a Class 3A school.