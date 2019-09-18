Nye County kids can win spot in Las Vegas Lights FC soccer clinic

Children ages 8 through 12 are eligible to enter a contest for a chance to participate in the Amazingly Fabulous Completely Unbelievable youth soccer clinic run presented by America First Credit Union and run by Las Vegas Lights FC coaches and players.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Las Vegas Lights FC fans are bathed in confetti as the team scores during an Aug. 24 match against Portland Timbers 2 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas.

To enter the contest, comment with the child’s name, age and gender on the company’s social media channels. Enter on Instagram (@AmericaFirst), Facebook (AmericaFirstCU) or Twitter (@AFCU). Deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Forty winners will be selected randomly and will be notified via the social media platform on which they applied.

The clinic will be 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Cashman Field in Las Vegas. During the clinic, players and coaches will run a practice for participants similar to their own professional practices which will include warmups, drills, a Q&A session with the players and coaches and time for participants to get autographs.

Las Vegas Lights FC competes in the United Soccer League’s Championship League, the highest level of American minor-league soccer.

At 9-12-8, Lights FC is 14th in the 18-team Western Conference, and their next home game will be Oct. 5 against San Antonio FC.