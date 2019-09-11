70°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
September 11, 2019 - 2:22 pm
 

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Jerko Zuvela, Argosy’s managing director, who spoke with the Times-Bonanza, said that “a binding sale agreement is an agreement which can’t be reneged on, however, our sale agreement did contain a condition that a due diligence period to check any outstanding matters was allowed before settlement.”

“Once we are satisfied with the due diligence, we can then exercise the option to purchase the project,” he said.

The due diligence period was set to expire Aug. 26.

The project is being called the Tonopah Lithium Project.

A news release states that upon making a purchase election, Argosy would pay the claims renewal costs, for each of the 425 claims, by Sept. 1.It will also pay a purchase price of $50,000.

According to Argosy Mineral’s website, the company is focused on its flagship Rincon Lithium Project —potentially a game-changing proposition given its location within the world-renowned

“Lithium Triangle” —host to the world’s largest lithium resources, and its fast-track development strategy toward the production of LCE product.

The company has developed the project to an initial stage of operations/production of lithium carbonate, according to an email from the company.

“Thus we believe we can aim to develop the Tonopah project in a similar way,” Zuvela said.

According to the company’s news release, the project is directly analogous to the neighboring Silver Peak Lithium Mine deposit model, both geologically and structurally. While the existing owners did some geophysical survey works and other preliminary exploration works, Argosy Mineral hasn’t made a budget or timeframe to conduct works at the project yet, according to the email.

“We understand that the best approach will be to complete the additional geophysical survey works to then target drilling works to determine the status of the lithium brine potential within the project. If this is successful, we will conduct any required works to further develop the project with the aim to eventually commence lithium production operations at the project,” a company’s representative said in a statement.

Lithium is a key component in batteries used for electric vehicles, power tools, drones and other items.

Northern Nye County has attracted some mining interests over the last year, as more companies focused on lithium exploration try to secure properties in the region.

One of them, Ioneer Ltd, a Sydney, Australia-based emerging supplier of lithium and boron and owner of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium Project, hired a Texas-based company to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether the mineral resource can be mined economically and assess the potential impacts of the project.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Nye mining project wins award
Staff Report

An effort in Nye County was among those being recognized at the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards at the annual Nevada Mining Association Convention Sept. 7 at South Lake Tahoe.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the historic Belmont Courthouse in Nye County as sh ...
Historic building gets some TLC in rural Nye
By Vern Hee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Renovations were completed at the Belmont Courthouse over the summer. The project was finished in late July after about two months of construction and a cost of $52,000.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News A sign, as shown in a file photo, shows support for ...
Round Mountain cancels football season
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Round Mountain High School has canceled its football season because of a lack of players, Jake Topholm, the school’s athletic director, announced Wednesday.

Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Crescent Dunes solar plant in the Tonopah region as sh ...
Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Plant earnings drop sharply in Nevada
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crescent Dunes Solar Energy Project near Tonopah reported $106,451 in profits during the second quarter of 2019, according to the report filed with Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. But according to the last three quarterly reports filed by the parent of the plant, Tonopah Solar Energy LLC with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the plant’s earnings show a downward trend.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times file The former Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Mai ...
Northern Nye hospital district approves terms of ownership transfer
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Earlier this month, the Nye County Commission adopted a resolution to transfer the ownership of the former Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah from the county to the Northern Nye County Hospital District.