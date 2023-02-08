Boys and Girls Club organizing in Tonopah

A meeting will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Tonopah Elementary School for those interested in more information.

Boys and Girls Club Kick-Off

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is expanding into the Tonopah community and everyone is invited out for the organization’s official kick-off event next Friday.

There will be fun for the whole family, including free food, bounce houses, face painting, prizes and more. Attendees will be able to meet the new staff and will even receive a free annual membership, valued at $20.

The Boys and Girls Club Kick-Off is set for Friday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tonopah Elementary School, 1220 Idaho Circle. For more information call 775-360-2453.