54°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Boys and Girls Club organizing in Tonopah

Staff Report
February 8, 2023 - 1:50 pm
 

Boys and Girls Club Kick-Off

The Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows is expanding into the Tonopah community and everyone is invited out for the organization’s official kick-off event next Friday.

There will be fun for the whole family, including free food, bounce houses, face painting, prizes and more. Attendees will be able to meet the new staff and will even receive a free annual membership, valued at $20.

The Boys and Girls Club Kick-Off is set for Friday, Feb. 17 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Tonopah Elementary School, 1220 Idaho Circle. For more information call 775-360-2453.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to Tonopah Times The Tonopah wrestling team finished in sixth place at the 2A southern ...
4 Muckers going to state wrestling tourney in Winnemucca
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Lake Mead Christian Academy was the site for the 2023 Nevada 2A Southern Regional wrestling tournament over the weekend where 98 wrestlers fought for their spot in the state tournament.

Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.

Andrea Morgan/Times-Bonanza Tonopah head coach Adam Siri talking to his team during a timeout i ...
Muckers defeat Panthers in league opener
By Danny Smyth Times Bonanza & Goldfield News

The Muckers’ game against the Panthers was their first action on the court since mid-December when they defeated the Beatty Hornets in the Kody Beach Memorial tournament.

Cows graze in federally protected Tiehm's buckwheat habitat in Esmeralda County. Environmentali ...
Cows threatening protected flowers, activists say
Special to the Times-Bonanza

The Center for Biological Diversity says it intends to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing. It’s not the first time a legal challenge has been filed over the plants, which grow near a proposed lithium mine.

Goldfield aims to complete grotto dedicated to patron saint of miners
By Patrick Billings Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

GOLDFIELD — Between the glitz of Vegas and the big litte city of Reno, there is a small mining town nestled between them known as Goldfield. Once the largest town in Nevada, Goldfield has with it an inescapable, rich history.