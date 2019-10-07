56°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Tonopah

Canadian mining company to acquire Nye County gold-silver project

By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 7, 2019 - 1:26 pm
 
Updated October 7, 2019 - 1:52 pm

Barrian Mining Corp., a Vancouver, Canada-based gold exploration company has signed a letter of intent to acquire the Troy Canyon gold-silver project in Nye County from Brocade Metals, a private mineral exploration company.

Barrian will acquire a 100 percent interest in the Troy project, according to the news release. It will pay $25,000 and 625,000 common shares upon signing of the option agreement, and $25,000 and 625,000 common shares on the first anniversary of the option agreement.

Maximilian Sali, CEO, and founder of Barrian, declined to answer questions from the Pahrump Valley Times saying that once the company signs the definitive agreement for the property, he will answer the questions, but for now, the company could cancel the deal during the review.

Barrian is focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States. In June, the company secured a drill rig and contract with Fallon-based Harris Exploration Drilling for its reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Bolo Gold project, which is 56 miles northeast of Tonopah.

“Historical sampling at Troy has returned some very high-grade gold and silver values,” Sali said in a news release.

“The project will be the subject of new exploration methods to expand existing and discover new zones of mineralization,” he said.

The Troy Canyon project is located approximately 43 miles east of Barrian’s flagship Bolo Project near Tonopah.

“The acquisition of the early-stage Troy Canyon project will provide synergies with our nearby, flagship Bolo Project,” Sali said.

The Troy Canyon silver-gold project is in the Grant Range in eastern Nye County. It comprises 19 contiguous mineral claims.

The area of the historical Locke Mine in Troy Canyon is known to host mesothermal gold and silver mineralization with economically significant mineral concentrations, according to the news release.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kevin Emmerich/Basin and Range Watch The 100-megawatt Sunshine Valley is a photovoltaic project ...
Complaint filed over dust at solar project in Amargosa Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A co-founder of Basin and Range Watch, an environmental nonprofit, filed two complaints with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection alleging a hazardous dust problem at the construction site of First Solar’s Sunshine Valley Solar Project in Amargosa Valley.

Special to the Times-Bonanza The Strings of Imagination mural on the Brewery Arts Center in Car ...
Tonopah selected for cultural exchange program
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah was recently selected to participate in a collaboration project with Carson City as part of the Nevada Arts Council’s Basin to Range Exchange Program that is aimed at bringing together urban and rural art organizations from across the state.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza The Tonopah location will provide various strategic benefits, servin ...
Tahoe-based firm opening Tonopah office
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

American Battery Metals Corp., a battery metal exploration and development company based in Incline Village, recently established a company office in Nye County, the firm announced.

Argosy Minerals Limited A view from the Tonopah Lithium Project property looking south. Lithium ...
Australian company buys lithium project in Nye’s Big Smoky Valley
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Argosy Minerals Limited, an Australian company focused on the exploration of lithium, signed a binding agreement to acquire a lithium brine project in the Big Smoky Valley about 40 minutes away from Tonopah, according to an announcement.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Nye mining project wins award
Staff Report

An effort in Nye County was among those being recognized at the Nevada Excellence in Mine Reclamation Awards at the annual Nevada Mining Association Convention Sept. 7 at South Lake Tahoe.

Nancy Whipperman/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News Officials from the Nevada Governor's Office of ...
Gathering intel for future growth in rural Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) traveled around the state this summer to gather information for the creation of an economic plan for Nevada.

Thinkstock Home health care includes medical care provided within the home. It allows medical p ...
New developments for health care in Tonopah
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Tonopah recently received a new hospice program and is on track to get its first home health services.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times A look at the historic Belmont Courthouse in Nye County as sh ...
Historic building gets some TLC in rural Nye
By Vern Hee Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Renovations were completed at the Belmont Courthouse over the summer. The project was finished in late July after about two months of construction and a cost of $52,000.

David Jacobs/Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News A sign, as shown in a file photo, shows support for ...
Round Mountain cancels football season
By Tom Rysinski Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Round Mountain High School has canceled its football season because of a lack of players, Jake Topholm, the school’s athletic director, announced Wednesday.