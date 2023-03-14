49°F
KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Landslide closes U.S. 95 north of Nye County

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
March 14, 2023 - 3:21 pm
 
Mineral County Sheriff's Office A rockslide just north of the town of Walker Lake on U.S. 95.

WALKER LAKE — Road crews are trying to make a portion of U.S. 95 just north of Nye County passable again following a weekend landslide near the town of Walker Lake.

No injuries were reported, but Nevada Department of Transportation officials on Monday closed a portion of the highway between Schurz and Hawthorne because of the heavy rocks that fell on the road.

“The highway will remain closed for an indeterminate length of time as large boulders are removed,” NDOT officials said in a news release.

U.S. 95 is the state’s main highway between Las Vegas and Reno. The closure is about an hour north of Tonopah.

Other parts in the region have also been hit by severe weather.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly stated that Yomba Reservation and Railroad Valley near Tonopah have both experienced severe flooding.

“The information is that there are no passable roads in or out of the areas at this time,” according to Knightly. “Northern Nye County Search and Rescue is on stand-by. The Department of Emergency Management is working on getting tractors for rescue/evacuation if necessary. Shelter in place and call NCSO or EMS for emergencies.”

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo expanded his state of emergency on Saturday to include larger swaths of of Northern and Central Nevada, including Nye and Esmeralda counties. More rain is possible in that area through the week.

Visit NVRoads.com for updates.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

