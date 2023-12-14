Presidential Primary results ‘non-binding,’ Republicans to hold caucus

Nevada’s Grand Old Party will hold its own rival election in the form of a caucus, where the delegates for each Republican candidate will be determined.

For the first time in nearly three decades, the state of Nevada will hold a Presidential Preference Primary but with the outcome of that election non-binding, the Nevada Republican Party won’t be giving credence to the results.

Instead, the state Grand Old Party will hold its own rival election in the form of a caucus, where the delegates for each Republican candidate will be determined. Furthermore, the Nevada Republicans have announced that party candidates who participate in the primary will not even be eligible to receive delegates.

Some may feel that this has essentially rendered the primary as useless, but the state has no choice but to move forward with the election due to the passage of a new law during the 2021 legislative session.

“In 2021 the Legislature passed AB 126, creating the Presidential Preference Primary. It’s on the second Tuesday in February in any presidential election year and this year it will be Feb. 6, 2024,” Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf explained for the Nye County Commission last month. “Something to note is that it is non-binding on the parties participating. … In that regard, the GOP has decided to hold a presidential caucus on Feb. 8 to select their nominee.”

As for the election operation itself, Kampf said his office has decided to make a series of changes geared toward making the process faster and smoother.

“We’re going to move our election management server and the processing to Pahrump,” Kampf detailed. “The mail ballots are going to be received in Pahrump, all paper ballots — both mail and poll ballots — are going to be tabulated and counted in Pahrump. And on election night, the USBs are going to be transported from Tonopah to Pahrump, rather than the tail wagging the dog. We were having to transport all the ballots up to Tonopah and as a result, we couldn’t get election results out until 1 a.m. And I fully expect to have our results done by no later than 10 p.m. I’m hoping to be the first county to report in the state.”

The clerk’s office will also be utilizing two tabulators rather than one and instead of a single adjudication station, there will be three.

Another change is that early voting will last just one week rather than two and Kampf has incorporated several one-day polling locations to make voting easier for the older population.

The Tonopah, Beatty, Amargosa and Pahrump senior centers will all act as one-day polling sites for the Presidential Preference Primary, as will Inspirations Senior Living in Pahrump.

The Nye County Clerk’s Office is also actively recruiting Spanish speakers to work at the various polling locations, to assist with any translation needs.

For more information or a list of polling locations and hours visit www.NyeCountyNV.gov and select “Clerk” under the “Government” dropdown menu.

Voter registration can be completed and/or updated online at RegisterToVoteNV.gov or by calling 775-482-8127.

