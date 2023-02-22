42°F
TONOPAH | How to help at RAM’s upcoming free clinic

By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza Goldfield News
February 22, 2023 - 12:06 pm
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical volunteers are pictured discussing the distribution of supplies in the dental area of a past Pahrump RAM clinic. The first Tonopah RAM Clinic will take place next weekend but volunteers are needed to make it a success.
Robin Hebrock/Tonopah Times Remote Area Medical will bring its free pop-up clinic to Tonopah this March, where residents will be able to receive medical, dental and vision services at no cost.

Health care is a basic need but unfortunately, thousands of residents in Nye County struggle to afford necessary medical services. For the highly-rural town of Tonopah and its surrounding communities, this hurdle is further compounded by a lack of access to many health care options.

This March, however, residents of the Tonopah area will have an assortment of exams, procedures and services brought right to them, absolutely free of charge, thanks to a partnership between the NyE Communities Coalition and the international nonprofit Remote Area Medical.

Set for Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5, the Tonopah Remote Area Medical, or RAM, clinic will take place at Tonopah High School, 1 Tennant Drive.

The goal is to provide free general medical screenings, women’s health services, mental health assessments and counseling, vision care services including prescription eyeglasses made on site and dental exams, cleanings, fillings and extractions. But the success of the free medical pop-up clinic hinges on a key component, volunteerism. Without medical professionals offering their expertise and members of the public stepping up to perform a variety of ancillary tasks, none of RAM’s free medical clinics could happen.

This is the first time that RAM will be making a trip to the Tonopah community and getting the word out is imperative when it comes to recruiting volunteers.

Nye County Public Information Officer Arnold Knightly sent out an announcement last Friday encouraging people to give their time to the upcoming Tonopah RAM Clinic, remarking, “The Tonopah Remote Area Medical event scheduled for March 4 and 5 desperately needs medical and general support volunteers.”

NyECC Community Host Group Committee member Ryan Muccio noted that vision care providers in particular are needed.

As for those who wish to utilize the available medical services, the parking lot at Tonopah High School will open at 12:01 a.m. both Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5. Due to the popularity of RAM clinics, lines start forming early as the clinic is on a first-come-first-served basis. The clinic doors themselves will open at 6 a.m. each morning.

“Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early,” the RAM website details. “Bathrooms will be provided. All services are free and open to the public. No ID required.”

For more information on the Tonopah clinic call 775-727-9970. For more on RAM as a whole or to sign up as a volunteer visit www.RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah closed its doors ...
County OK’s $950k for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Richard Stephens/Special to Pahrump Valley Times Senior guard Effrain Moreno (2) going up for a ...
Hornets holding off Muckers for last 1A Central playoff spot
By Danny Smyth Pahrump Valley Times

The Beatty High School boys basketball team is hanging on for dear life to the fourth and final playoff spot in the 1A Central League as the regular season comes to a close this week.

Boys and Girls Club organizing in Tonopah
Staff Report

A meeting will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Tonopah Elementary School for those interested in more information.

Special to Tonopah Times The Tonopah wrestling team finished in sixth place at the 2A southern ...
4 Muckers going to state wrestling tourney in Winnemucca
By Danny Smyth Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Lake Mead Christian Academy was the site for the 2023 Nevada 2A Southern Regional wrestling tournament over the weekend where 98 wrestlers fought for their spot in the state tournament.

Patrick Donnelly/Center for Biological Diversity Laydown area for drilling operations within Ti ...
Ruling: Miners violated BLM regulations near site of protected flower
By Brent Schanding Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Conservationists from the Center for Biological Diversity were monitoring the site where Tiehm’s buckwheat grows on Dec. 26, 2022, when they reportedly discovered a staging area for Ioneer’s drilling operations with a truck, water tanks and materials near the newly protected critical habitat for Tiehm’s buckwheat.