300 dogs seized in animal cruelty investigation

Oskana Higgins, left, and Vasili Platunov. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

Some 300 dogs have been seized from a Nye County property during an animal cruelty investigation, authorities said.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday that the county carried out the investigation at a property in Amargosa Valley and that “300 dogs were seized.”

“NSO Deputies and Animal Control Officers remain on scene throughout the night as the investigation of the neglect and abuse continues as well as the care of the 300 dogs,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said Oskana Higgins and Vasili Platunov were arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse and neglect.

