52°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

Federal government approves disaster aid for state

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
April 8, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that his request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Nevada in response to the COVID-19 outbreak has been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Under the Stafford Act, there are two types of declarations: emergency and major disaster. According to FEMA, an emergency declaration can be issued for any occasion for which federal assistance is needed. Sisolak signed a state Declaration of Emergency on March 12. The total amount of assistance provided for a single emergency may not exceed $5 million.

The major declaration can be declared for any natural event that has caused damage of such severity that it is beyond the combined capabilities of state and local governments to respond, according to FEMA. Gov. Sisolak asked for the declaration in a March 31 letter to President Trump to unlock additional federal assistance programs for Nevadans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am grateful to the president and federal government for their help, which will aid Nevada in responding and recovering effectively and efficiently from this disaster,” Sisolak said.

A major disaster declaration provides a wide range of federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for both emergency and permanent work.

In his letter requesting the major disaster declaration, Sisolak said federal support was needed “to equip medical professionals and first responders with personal protective equipment, testing supplies, testing facilities, medical triage, emergency medical treatment, specialized medical equipment and additional medical facilities to slow the spread of COVID-19 to save lives.”

The letter to Trump, sent as required by law through a regional FEMA office, included mention of the various directives Sisolak has issued with the goal of preventing further transmission of the virus, including closure of gaming establishments, schools and many state offices. Sisolak went on to stress the damage to Nevada’s economy because of the state’s reliance on tourism and gaming.

“The tourism industry provides for more than $1.8 billion in tax revenue, and it accounts for and supports more than 450,000 jobs within the state of Nevada, representing approximately 33% of all jobs within the state,” Sisolak wrote. The governor went on to state that means one-third of Nevada residents will be unable to meet their personal financial obligations because of lost wages.

Further stressing the economic pain the COVID-19 response will have on the state, Sisolak noted that small business owners provide well more than 650,000 jobs in Nevada, but approximately 300,000 of those jobs are considered nonessential during the crisis. “Small businesses, and their employees, are suffering disproportionally due to the restrictions placed upon both essential and nonessential businesses, which are necessary to prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” he wrote.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump GriefShare founder Pete Giordano is shown attending ...
Pahrump GriefShare going to online meetings in face of Coronavirus
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the novel coronavirus pandemic spreading all across the globe, the world is in a state of continual flux and change but one thing that does not change is the harsh reality that people pass away and those left behind must deal with the pain of losing a loved one.

 
Nevada town embraces environmental group who bought ranch
By Henry Brean Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nature Conservancy closed on its latest acquisition Wednesday: a working, 900-acre cattle ranch at the headwaters of the Amargosa River that could one day become a living laboratory for the coexistence of conservation and commerce.

Apple Maps error rerouting US 95 drivers to Kyle Canyon Road
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Apple Maps is telling drivers a portion of U.S. Highway 95 northwest of Las Vegas is closed because to construction, even though the highway is open.

Nevada Governor-elect Steve Sisolak gets married
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Gov.-elect Steve Sisolak married Kathy Ong on Friday at a Las Vegas church, according to a statement.

Nevada gaming win up from surge in baccarat winnings for November
By Todd Prince Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The win advanced to $967 million compared with $909 million in the same month last year, when the impact of the Oct. 1 shooting was being felt, the state’s Gaming Control Board said Wednesday.

Sgt. Downing welcomed home to Tonopah
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Friends, colleagues and others cheered, clapped, while some had tears in their eyes, as Nye County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Duane Downing stepped through an entrance into a meeting space inside the Tonopah Convention Center this month. Downing returned home after spending nearly seven months recovering from critical injuries he’d sustained in the line of duty.

 
Red Rock visitors see little effect from government shutdown
By Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The usual happenings in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area carried on Saturday despite a partial government shutdown now expected to drag into Christmas.

Nevada man ID’d in fatal Highway 160 crash
Nevada man ID’d in fatal Highway 160 crash
By Kimber Laux Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A man who died Thursday in a two-car crash in the south Las Vegas Valley was identified Friday by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Pahrump aglow with Christmas spirit
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Some area residents in Pahrump are displaying their Christmas cheer with bright and colorful light assortments and some special characters.