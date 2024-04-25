54°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
Community

2nd annual Republican Women’s tea party nearly sold out

Members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women Tea gathered in their best tea party attire for ...
Members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women Tea gathered in their best tea party attire for the first annual tea gathering in Pahrump last year. (Courtesy photo)
The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces ...
The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces and dainty tea cup with saucers. (Courtesy photo)
The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces ...
The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces and dainty tea cup with saucers. (Courtesy photo)
More Stories
pvt default image
Sportsman’s Quest: The season of adventure begins
Congressman Steven Horsford (right) talks to Genoveva Lopez-Angelo and Nye County educators at ...
Congressman: Millions in funding coming to Nye County
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, instal ...
Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c
How an injured and abandoned dog in Pahrump overcame the odds
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times
April 25, 2024 - 1:56 pm
 

The Republican Women of Pahrump are getting their vibrant tea party dresses ready for their second annual conservative tea.

After pushing the date back, the Pahrump Valley Republican Women have settled on May 11 at the Preferred RV Resort Community Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The group will be collecting funds for young Republicans to go to college or trade schools. Debra Gaylord-Thomas, the second vice president of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women, said that they are hoping to fund-raise $4,000 for four scholarships to support young Republicans.

“The ladies had a wonderful time [last year],” Gaylord-Thomas said, and that this year the tickets are almost all sold out at $35 a seat. Those interested in attending this year’s tea party should call 425-306-1030 for more information.

This year they are bringing back a contest for the most patriotic, most elegant and more.

The “strong” group of 86 conservative-minded members want to see Republican candidates elected into office across the nation from the small town of Pahrump. Gaylord-Thomas is a self-described California refugee, where they do not often elect Republican state representatives compared to Pahrump, which is run by conservative local elected officials.

“Republican women are demoralized in California,” Gaylord-Thomas said. “The people here are raring to go and get more Republicans into office.”

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The foundation upgraded the AC at the Beatty clinic, instal ...
Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — The Beatty Foundation, an affiliate of AngloGold-Ashanti (AGA), did tons of good at the Beatty Clinic on March 22. Nine tons, exactly.

How an injured and abandoned dog in Pahrump overcame the odds
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A stray dog that was homeless, hospitalized and facing euthanasia earlier this month is now on the mend thanks to several in the community who helped raise thousands for its life-saving care.

By Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Ginny Faulkner, left, works in the work ...
End of an era: 50-year-old Beatty business closing
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Owner Jane Cottonwood, who made ribbons, trophies and awards for organizations all over the country, plans to retire and close her shop at the end of February.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The last Homeless Wraparound of 2023 took place Dec. 15 at th ...
PHOTOS: How Pahrump helped dozens facing homelessness
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Every three months, the Community Crisis Intervention Committee puts together the Homeless Wraparound, quarterly happenings geared specifically toward serving those experiencing homelessness in Pahrump.

Misty Oneil Epstein/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump residents and Liberty Projects ...
PHOTOS: Wild horses come home for the holidays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The wild horse herds that were removed from the Pahrump Valley earlier this year are finally home, and just in time for Christmas. Here’s how the community came together and made it happen.