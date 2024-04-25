2nd annual Republican Women’s tea party nearly sold out

The Republican Women of Pahrump are getting their vibrant tea party dresses ready for their second annual conservative tea.

How an injured and abandoned dog in Pahrump overcame the odds

Beatty Clinic gets tons of help with new a/c

The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces and dainty tea cup with saucers. (Courtesy photo)

The tables at the first annual Pahrump Valley Republican Women's Tea were set with centerpieces and dainty tea cup with saucers. (Courtesy photo)

Members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women Tea gathered in their best tea party attire for the first annual tea gathering in Pahrump last year. (Courtesy photo)

The Republican Women of Pahrump are getting their vibrant tea party dresses ready for their second annual conservative tea.

After pushing the date back, the Pahrump Valley Republican Women have settled on May 11 at the Preferred RV Resort Community Clubhouse at 1 p.m. The group will be collecting funds for young Republicans to go to college or trade schools. Debra Gaylord-Thomas, the second vice president of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women, said that they are hoping to fund-raise $4,000 for four scholarships to support young Republicans.

“The ladies had a wonderful time [last year],” Gaylord-Thomas said, and that this year the tickets are almost all sold out at $35 a seat. Those interested in attending this year’s tea party should call 425-306-1030 for more information.

This year they are bringing back a contest for the most patriotic, most elegant and more.

The “strong” group of 86 conservative-minded members want to see Republican candidates elected into office across the nation from the small town of Pahrump. Gaylord-Thomas is a self-described California refugee, where they do not often elect Republican state representatives compared to Pahrump, which is run by conservative local elected officials.

“Republican women are demoralized in California,” Gaylord-Thomas said. “The people here are raring to go and get more Republicans into office.”