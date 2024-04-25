52°F
News

Two children flown to trauma after crash

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 25, 2024 - 12:56 pm
 

Pahrump’s Mercy Air transported two children to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Mesquite Avenue on Friday, April 12.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m., where they found the crash as described.

“Upon arrival, Lewis said crews found a two-vehicle accident with significant damage sustained on both vehicles in a T-bone type collision,” Lewis noted. “During my scene size-up and risk assessment, I found a downed light standard and also a medical entrapment, which was later upgraded to a mechanical entrapment due to the damage sustained by a minivan.”

As a result, Lewis said both Mercy Air 21 and 24 were added to the assignment.

“Two children were transported to Mercy Airbase-21, and subsequently flown to trauma,” he said. “Three additional patients were transported to the local hospital. The Nevada Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.”

Chicken coop blaze

On April 13, crews responded to a fire engulfing a large chicken coop along the 6000 block of South Surrey Street at approximately 9 p.m.

“As crews were responding they were notified that it was a well-involved chicken coop fire,” Lewis said. “Upon arrival, they confirmed the nature of the fire and quickly extinguished what was mostly remnants due to the lightweight construction materials. There were no injuries to the chickens as they were fully removed prior to our arrival.”

The cause of the fire, according to Chief Lewis is believed to be accidental in nature due to high winds toppling over a heat lamp.

One in custody following structure fire

On Wednesday, April 17, emergency crews were dispatched to the 6000 block of South Vicki Ann Road for a report of a structure fire at approximately 7:30 p.m.

“Upon arrival, crews found a mostly extinguished kitchen fire with extension up into the kitchen cabinets,” Lewis noted. “They checked and completed primary and secondary searches and found that there were no occupants.”

During the incident, an individual identified as an occupant of the home, allegedly attempted to re-enter the residence, but was was later detained and eventually arrested by sheriff’s office deputies.

Meanwhile, crews completed a suppression check for further extension of the fire, where they found none and subsequently cleared the scene without incident.

“It’s important to note that people cannot obstruct the services provided by the fire department,” Lewis said about the incident. “In other words, they can’t obstruct the suppression efforts of the fire department, and that happened in this case, which resulted in an arrest when you lay hands on a firefighter.”

The initial investigation revealed that an unattended cooking appliance was the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported, Lewis said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

