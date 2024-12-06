Check out Caffe Chilly at the Grand Opening on Monday

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shangri-La Tea will also be featured at Caffe Chilly, with hot and cold brew options to choose from.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Roasters is known for its fresh, locally roasted coffee beans and now the general public can indulge in the taste as well with Caffe Chilly set to open its doors on Dec. 9.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times There are many different varieties of coffee that will be available at Caffe Chilly, from light to dark roasts and several flavored options.

For the team at Pahrump Valley Roasters, coffee isn’t just a beverage – it’s a way of life. From the selective acquisition of top-quality beans and careful roasting processes to distribution on a wide scale, this locally-based company is in love with all things coffee.

Now, Pahrump Valley Roasters is readying to take the next step in its enterprise with the opening of a brand-new coffee shop, Caffe Chilly.

On Monday, Dec. 9, Caffe Chilly will celebrate its grand opening and anyone who loves a good cup of Joe won’t want to miss out. Free drip coffee will be offered to all and there are plenty of coffee creations to be purchased. For those whose taste tends to the tea side of things, there is a huge selection of top-tier teas from Shangri-La Tea Co. and there’s even boba available. The kitchen can also whip up some tasty bites, including pastries, sandwiches and more.

“We are very excited to finally be at the point where we’re ready to get started with the café, share our coffee with the public and create some good jobs here,” Sherre Fishler said as she welcomed the Pahrump Valley Times to a soft opening this week. “This is a really great venture because we are start-to-finish. We order the beans in, it’s all 100% Arabica beans, it’s a special blend. Once they’re shipped in, we roast them here, we package them for retail at high-end hotels at several large Las Vegas casinos and we’re starting to get into some local businesses here in Pahrump, as well. So we have the manufacturing, the distribution and then this is hopefully the flagship for what will become a chain.”

With the help of Fishler, Pathy Kandasamy is the driving force behind Caffe Chilly. He acquired Pahrump Valley Roasters just a few years ago when it was in danger of closing forever following the pandemic and he is thrilled to be at this stage in the endeavor.

“We’ve been trying to open this cafe for so long but at some point, we said OK, fine, it’s gotta be done,” Kandasamy remarked. “We just started on the cafe less than a month ago, pretty much everything has come together in such a short period of time.”

Caffe Chilly welcomes patrons with seating and tables to fit individuals and couples and for larger groups, there will be two meeting rooms available, one that will come with a fun jungle-themed area for the kiddos.

“We’re doing your common, traditional lattes, frappes, those kinds of drinks. We’ll also have bobas, smoothies, matchas, chai tea and we have a full line of teas – cold brews, hot teas, all of that,” Fishler detailed. “We have a small-bites menu, at the moment some pastries and sandwiches. And in the future, depending on how busy we are, we’re looking at doing a light lunch menu – soups, paninis, salads, light options.”

Residents can see – and taste – for themselves everything that Caffe Chilly has on offer during the grand opening on Monday, Dec. 9. The shop is located at 960 Margaret Street, at the intersection of Highway 372.

For more information visit PVRoasters.com or call 775-537-0700.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com