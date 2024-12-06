Nye County Senior Center Menus

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available.

Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich with w/w bread, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pears, butternut squash soup;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, strawberry-banana yogurt, fresh strawberries, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Stuffed cabbage rolls, rice, fruit cup, Greek lemon soup;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe’s on w/w bun, 3-bean salad, carrots, baked banana, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Chicken Alfredo fettuccine, veggie blend, tapioca pudding, stuffed bell pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday –Crochet group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday –Craft class, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s meeting, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Philly Cheese Steak (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sausage, Pepper and Onions (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Grilled Ham and Cheese (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.