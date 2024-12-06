45°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Nye County Senior Center Menus

December 6, 2024 - 4:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

The senior center is open at 9 a.m. and meals are served at 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered but no drive-up is available.

Masks are not required if vaccinated. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Open-faced roast beef sandwich with w/w bread, mashed potatoes, broccoli, pears, butternut squash soup;

Tuesday – Spinach lasagna, cauliflower, garden salad with honey dressing, strawberry-banana yogurt, fresh strawberries, black bean soup;

Wednesday – Stuffed cabbage rolls, rice, fruit cup, Greek lemon soup;

Thursday – Sloppy Joe’s on w/w bun, 3-bean salad, carrots, baked banana, pinto bean soup;

Friday – Chicken Alfredo fettuccine, veggie blend, tapioca pudding, stuffed bell pepper soup.

ACTIVITIES (schedule is subject to change)

Monday – Beading class, 12:30 p.m.; Poker, 12:30 p.m.;

Tuesday –Crochet group, 10 a.m.-noon; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Wednesday –Craft class, 10 a.m.-noon; Blind Support Pahrump Chapter, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday – Friends of Parkinson’s meeting, 10 a.m.; Rippets Knitting Club, 10:30 a.m.; Bingosize, 12:30 p.m.;

Friday – TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; Fusion Belly Dance Class, 12:30-2:30 p.m.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu, (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

Beatty Senior Center is open for lunch, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and on Mondays**, meals are served from 4-5:30 p.m. Pick-up is also available. Call 775-382-5702. The center is also open for activities weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Meals include soup of the day, green salad, dessert, drinks. Seniors are charged $5, under 60 $6 and kids 17 and under $5. Ice is also sold in 10 lb. bag for $3. And don’t forget to use Smithsimagine – Beatty Seniors Inc.; your shopping makes us $$.

Senior meals $6, guests $7, soup/salad $3.

Monday** – Meatloaf (Dinner meal – 4-5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday – Philly Cheese Steak (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Wednesday – Sausage, Pepper and Onions (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Thursday – Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Friday – Grilled Ham and Cheese (Lunch – 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 9 – December 13.

Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and breakfast is served on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. For home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 775-372-5413. Please call the day before delivery.

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – BREAKFAST: Biscuits and sausage gravy, hash brown casserole, scrambled eggs, orange juice;

Wednesday – Spinach lasagna, steamed cauliflower, garden salad, honey dressing, w/w roll;

Thursday – BBQ chicken, roasted veggies, broccoli salad, w/w bread, sliced pineapple;

Friday – BREAKFAST: French toast, low-sodium bacon, scrambled eggs, orange juice.

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Travel Nevada The Nevada Pride Shopping Guide is broken down into six categories, making it eas ...
Keep your dollars local this holiday season
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Pride Shopping Guide features Nye County businesses to shop for holiday gifts and goodies.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the ...
A holly jolly start to the holidays
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Community Christmas Tree illumination ceremony draws hundreds