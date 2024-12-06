Nye County Animal Shelter presents the Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope adoption event

December is a month that often fills the community with joy and hope but for millions of animals around the country who are spending this time in a shelter, it’s not such a happy time. Right here in Nye County there are dozens of adoptable pets eagerly waiting for their forever family to come find them.

In an effort to increase adoption rates as the year comes to a close, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event and the Nye County Animal Shelter is taking part. From now through Tuesday, Dec. 17, all pet adoption fees have been reduced. Both dogs and cats can be made new members of a family for $20 and all pets are spayed or neutered as well as vaccinated and microchipped.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption this holiday season with its Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event from Dec. 1-17. Nye County Animal Shelter will participate to help deserving shelter pets find loving homes,” a news release from Nye County announced, noting, “The BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees during each nationwide event.”

As of Thursday, Dec. 5, there were many available pets at the Nye County Animal Shelter who were featured on 24PetConnect.com, which is a platform utilized by shelters and rescues to provide profiles and photos of the canines and felines hoping for their perfect match.

“We have over 50 dogs and half a dozen cats that are all available for adoption,” Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Kristi Siegmund reported this week. “So come down and check to see if there could be somebody new that you could add to your home.”

However, Siegmund was also quick to offer a caution to those considering making a present of a pet this holiday season.

“I do want to remind everybody that gifting animals, you just really need to think through that,” she urged. “It’s more heartbreaking for us to see an animal come back because it was gifted to somebody and they weren’t ready for that animal. And it’s not fair for them, too. While we’re in the time of gifting, just make sure that it’s the right fit and the right home.”

The Nye County Animal Shelter is located at 1580 E. Siri Lane in Pahrump. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, with the exception of government holidays.

Interested pet adopters can also go to 24PetConnect.com to view adoptable pets prior to visiting the shelter.

The Tonopah Animal Shelter is also participating but is only open by appointment. Call 775-751-7020 to arrange a visit to the Tonopah location.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event