A holly jolly start to the holidays

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Christmas Tree Lighting is always a popular event in the valley, bringing out hundreds of families to the Pahrump Nugget parking lot to enjoy in the celebration of illuminating the huge tree provided by KNYE Radio.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Ron Boskovich met with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, where the holiday husband and wife team were greeted by a very enthusiastic crowd.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Community Choir lent a festive feel to the Community Christmas Tree Lighting last Saturday with renditions of some of the most popular holiday carols.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Bundled up warmly against the cold and with a bright grin, a Pahrump area youngster gives Santa Claus a hug at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hot cocoa and tasty cookies were served up at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, hosted by KNYE Radio's Karen Jackson as a contribution to the community she has called home for many years.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Christmas is a magical time of year, especially for the excited youngsters who are eagerly awaiting the big morning. At the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, valley children were able to meet Santa and Mrs. Claus ahead of the holiday to share what they'd like this year.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio proudly welcomes the crowd to the Community Christmas Tree Lighting on Saturday, Nov. 30. An event that regularly draws an abundance of area families, the Community Christmas Tree Lighting is considered the kick-off of the holidays in the valley.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as the commencement of the Christmas season in the Pahrump Valley thanks to the longstanding tradition started by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio many years ago – the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

Just after dark on Nov. 30, hundreds of area families and holiday merry-makers converged on the parking lot at the Pahrump Nugget for the event, which, along with the ceremonial illumination of the enormous tree erected at the site, included a special visit from Kris Kringle and the missus, hot chocolate, cookies, caroling and of course, plenty of community spirit.

“Our weather was perfect last Saturday evening and we had a great turnout,” a delighted Jackson told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event.

When it first began, the Community Christmas Tree was a real, fresh-cut evergreen which placed near Saddle West.

The location eventually moved to the busiest intersection in town, Highways 160 and 372, with the Pahrump Nugget parking lot becoming its home.

Then, in 2014, having tired of the necessity of purchasing a fresh tree every November, Jackson made the decision to raise the funds necessary to buy an artificial tree that could be used many times over - and indeed, the same one is still in use today.

That same year also marked the inaugural Community Christmas Tree Lighting, which is now one of the valley’s most anticipated celebrations of the season.

“The Community Christmas Tree belongs to KNYE,” Jackson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Each year, the Pahrump Nugget engineering team and Valley Electric Association join together to put the tree up. Without VEA’s bucket truck, we couldn’t do it! The Nugget also provides the refreshments each year and our local fire department provides Santa and Mrs. Claus’ sleigh, which is escorted by the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue crew. The Pahrump Community Choir provides the caroling every year. It’s a true community effort.”

With its festive adornments and sparkling lights, the Community Christmas Tree will remain in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot until after the New Year, giving families, both local and visiting, the opportunity to capture some happy holiday memories before a beautiful backdrop.

