A holly jolly start to the holidays
Community Christmas Tree illumination ceremony draws hundreds
The Saturday after Thanksgiving has become known as the commencement of the Christmas season in the Pahrump Valley thanks to the longstanding tradition started by Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio many years ago – the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.
Just after dark on Nov. 30, hundreds of area families and holiday merry-makers converged on the parking lot at the Pahrump Nugget for the event, which, along with the ceremonial illumination of the enormous tree erected at the site, included a special visit from Kris Kringle and the missus, hot chocolate, cookies, caroling and of course, plenty of community spirit.
“Our weather was perfect last Saturday evening and we had a great turnout,” a delighted Jackson told the Pahrump Valley Times following the event.
When it first began, the Community Christmas Tree was a real, fresh-cut evergreen which placed near Saddle West.
The location eventually moved to the busiest intersection in town, Highways 160 and 372, with the Pahrump Nugget parking lot becoming its home.
Then, in 2014, having tired of the necessity of purchasing a fresh tree every November, Jackson made the decision to raise the funds necessary to buy an artificial tree that could be used many times over - and indeed, the same one is still in use today.
That same year also marked the inaugural Community Christmas Tree Lighting, which is now one of the valley’s most anticipated celebrations of the season.
“The Community Christmas Tree belongs to KNYE,” Jackson told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Each year, the Pahrump Nugget engineering team and Valley Electric Association join together to put the tree up. Without VEA’s bucket truck, we couldn’t do it! The Nugget also provides the refreshments each year and our local fire department provides Santa and Mrs. Claus’ sleigh, which is escorted by the Southern Nye County Search and Rescue crew. The Pahrump Community Choir provides the caroling every year. It’s a true community effort.”
With its festive adornments and sparkling lights, the Community Christmas Tree will remain in the Pahrump Nugget parking lot until after the New Year, giving families, both local and visiting, the opportunity to capture some happy holiday memories before a beautiful backdrop.
Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com