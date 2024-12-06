Keep your dollars local this holiday season

Travel Nevada The Nevada Pride Shopping Guide is broken down into six categories, making it easy for Nevadans to find the perfect Silver-State made or exclusive gift for their special someone.

With several major holidays just weeks away, residents are undoubtedly wracking their brains for the perfect presents for their loved ones. As the shopping season ensues, Travel Nevada is encouraging Nevadans to keep their dollars local by purchasing from Nevada businesses, with the 3rd Annual Nevada Pride Shopping Guide.

“Home means Nevada for the holidays and to share some of that hometown pride, Travel Nevada, the state agency charged with promoting tourism, encourages shoppers to support Nevada businesses and give gifts that can only be found – or experienced – in the Silver State,” the agency announced. “The Silver State is a wild and wondrous place, full of uncommon artisans, unexpected adventures and everything in between. Simply put, there’s just magic to Nevada. And we want to help you share it this holiday season.

“In the Nevada Pride Shopping Guide, we’ve curated more than 100 gift ideas that celebrate locally made products and only-found-here outings,” Travel Nevada detailed. “From foodies and thrill-seekers to history buffs and art aficionados, we’ve got recommendations you won’t find anywhere else, for everyone on your nice list. Share the heart of Nevada with your special someone(s)… And remember – picking up something for yourself is always encouraged!”

A variety of Nye County-based businesses have made their way into this year’s shopping guide, including two in Pahrump and several Tonopah locations.

Featured in the “Forks, Corks and Treat-yourself Sweets” category is Stonewise Mead and Cider, a community-based, small-batch craft mead and cidery. “Sip Pahrump-made meads and ciders at Stonewise, which offers a dozen crisp and refreshing options that taste extra delightful on the (leashed) dog-friendly patio,” the guide reads.

Also in that category is Artesian Cellars, touted as “…passionate about supporting and expanding Nevada’s wine industry. While growing grapes in the Mojave Desert has unique agricultural challenges, the extreme climate produces rich, full-bodied vintages.”

In the northern end of the county, the Tonopah Trading Company and Otteson Brothers Turquoise Mine Tours are both featured under the Gems, Jewelry and Nevada Bling category.

“Locally sourced turquoise and silver shine at the Tonopah Trading Company, which also stocks artisan gifts and home goods,” the guide says of this particular offering.

As to the mine tours, “Sink your pickaxe into massive tailing piles at the Otteson Brothers Turquoise Mine Tours. With gems spanning a color spectrum including robin’s egg blue, cerulean, indigo, teal and beyond, all you’ve gotta do is pick your hue, load up your dig bucket and Otteson Brothers will cut and polish some of your best finds for you to take home.”

Tonopah’s A Bar L Western Store and the Mizpah also made the shopping guide, under the History Buff Stuff and Western Wonders category.

“From western and work wear to wilderness and hunting supplies, A Bar L is a Tonopah mainstay that’s been serving Central Nevada for decades. Pick up your favorites from Wrangler, Stetson, Levi and Carhartt,” the guide reads.

On the Mizpah, the guide details, “History meets luxury at the ‘finest stone hotel in the desert’. Schedule a stay at the 1905-built Mizpah Hotel and enjoy the plush rooms that combine old world charm with modern amenities, along with award-winning Pittman Café dining, special events and a famed ghost.”

And though not located in Nye County itself, Goldfield is just a few minutes from Tonopah and this tiny semi-ghost town also has some offerings that made the guide.

“From stones and bones to art and jewelry, Enigmata Esoterica brings those desert magic vibes to life in Goldfield. Visit in person to explore all the gems within,” the description for one states, while another says, “It’s not just a clever suggestion. Do indeed stop at the Goldfield Stop to peruse the Rusty Cove Boutique, home to women and kids’ clothing, fashion accessories and hammered brass jewelry by Dented Designs.”

Finally, there is the gemfield, where all kinds of fantastic rocks can be found.

“Considered one of the best chalcedony claims in the world, rockhounders routinely discover a spectrum of colorful souvenirs at Gemfield,” the guide reads. “If you strike out in the field, peruse the rock shop and bookstore for ready-to-take-home treasures.”

All of this and more can be found within the Nevada Pride Shopping Guide, available online at TravelNevada.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com