Desert View Hospital doctors ranked No. 1 for job satisfaction

Pahrump’s Desert View Hospital Emergency Department physicians have earned the top spot in job satisfaction, tying for No. 1 across all Envision-staffed emergency departments in Nevada and Arizona, according to a recent internal survey. This outstanding recognition highlights the exceptional leadership and dedication of Desert View Chief of Staff Dr. David Watson.

The survey results reflect the hard work and commitment of Dr. Watson and his team of providers to create a supportive and effective workplace environment. Under his guidance, the Desert View team has consistently demonstrated excellence in patient care and staff collaboration.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this remarkable achievement,” said Dr. Alberto Hazan, senior vice president, West Division for Envision Physician Services. “Dr. Watson’s leadership has clearly made a significant positive impact on his team and set an inspiring standard for our organization.”

“Congratulations to Dr. Watson and the entire Desert View team for their exceptional work and dedication to their mission. Their success serves as a reminder of the incredible impact of strong leadership and teamwork in health care,” said Susan Davila, chief executive officer of Desert View Hospital.

Desert View Hospital is a critical access hospital and has proudly served the Pahrump community since 2006, and offers a range of dedicated services, including emergency care, physical therapy, wound care, radiology, surgery, a 24-hour laboratory and cardiopulmonary care.

The mission of Desert View Hospital is to provide sensitive and compassionate health care of the highest quality to their patients and their families and friends, and do this in a manner that encourages the efficient use of resources while providing a working environment that promotes the personal and professional growth of their employees.

Envision Physician Services is a multispecialty medical group and health-care management team with more than 60 years of experience delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care.

Envision Healthcare works with some of the largest, most successful health systems in the nation to transform the delivery of care and build healthier communities—all while ensuring an exceptional quality of practice for Envision clinicians.

Health assessment results meeting postponed

In conjunction with the University of Nevada Reno – School of Medicine, Office of Statewide Initiatives, throughout the course of October and November Desert View Hospital conducted a Community Health Needs Assessment Survey for Pahrump and the surrounding area.

The results of the survey were anticipated to be released at a meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10. However, that meeting is being postponed.

The meeting will now take place some time in January, 2025, with a precise date yet to be determined. Readers can look for an update on when the results meeting has been rescheduled in a future edition of the Pahrump Valley Times.