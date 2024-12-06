Upcoming Events and Area Happenings

This weekend promises many entertaining diversions, including a children’s paint-a-thon at Nyespace, Winter Oasis at Great Basin College, an International Food Festival at Our Lady of the Valley, and the 2024 Legends Roughstock Pro Series Finals at McCullough Arena.

Top 100 Legends riders in bareback, saddle bronc, and bull riding from all over the world will converge on McCullough Rodeo Arena Friday and Saturday beginning at 1 p.m. for the Legends Roughstock Pro Series. Riders from Australia, Canada, Brazil, the Navajo Nation and the entire United States will battle for the title of Legends World Champion. “In PRO, we are highlighting athletes 18 to 70 years of age in the three most dangerous events in rodeo: bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc,” explains Bradley Boudreau, CEO of the Legends Roughstock Series.

Also, see the Lady Legends compete for the title of World Women’s Division Champion. $12 general admission ticket or $25 VIP seat admission covers both days’ events. Athletes will be competing for $50,000 in PRO prize money, hundreds of buckles, saddles and more. Consult www.legends.rodeo to learn more. Purchase tickets at bammtickets.com.

The International Food Festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Sample cuisines of the world from Hungary, Germany, the Philippines, Mexico, America, and more. Table conversation could include the word-geek factoid that food from the Philippines is referred to as Filipino. Why? Because “Philippines” is an adaptation into English of Filipinas using the name Phillip as root, while “Filipino” is a literal copy of the Spanish word. Who knew?

Great Basin College is hosting Winter Oasis on Friday and Saturday from 2 to 7 p.m. each day. In addition to festive music, art, and refreshments, each evening the Gypzes of Water Rock present “Grumpus, A Holiday Dinner Show” from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets for this dinner theater, fun, and prizes are $10 each, or 4 tickets for $35. Free events and activities include Light up the College at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, a free movie showing of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Saturday at 5:30, gift wrapping, ornament decorating, and card making both days.

Get an early start Saturday at the tote painting workshop from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Have you chatted with Santa and Mrs. Claus yet this season? They’ll be part of the magic, too.

Kids are invited to paint their own unique masterpieces at the December open lab Paint-a-Thon at Nyespace Makerspace on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Selected artwork will be turned into professional prints for sale, to help support Makerspace. Free supplies, and a hot cocoa bar.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

■ Legends Roughstock Pro Series at McCullough Rodeo Arena. Challenger Series Final at 1 p.m., Women’s Series Final at 3 p.m., PRO Series World Final Championship at 6 p.m. Purchase $12 general admission or $25 VIP seats at bammtickets.com. Call 702-355-9905 for more information.

■ Winter Oasis at Great Basin College from 2 to 7 p.m. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Steak night menu at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Chamber Door vocal duo sings a wide variety of favorites, from Fleetwood Mac, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Simon &Garfunkel, Dolly Parton, Alanis, and more at the Wine Down NV from 6 to 8 p.m. 250 S. Hwy. 160, Suite 8. 775-307-9463.

■ Trivia Night at Lakeview Executive Golf Course begins at 6 p.m. Form a team of 4 – 6 people, and compete for the prize. If you don’t have a team, you may join one of the others. $5 entry fee per person. 1471 Mt. Charleston Dr. RSVP with Joe at 775-209-5818.

■ Noah Claunch &the Marshals bring honky-tonk blues and outlaw country to the Pahrump Nugget Casino from 7 to 10 p.m. 775-751-6500.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the French Bakery on 1231 E. Basin Ave. beginning at 8 a.m.

■ A Kids Workshop is scheduled at the Home Depot between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. This Saturday’s project is a holiday snow globe. Register your 5- to 12-year-old children at www.homedepot.com/workshops. 301 N. Hwy. 160. Call 775-751-6004 for more details.

■ Kids’ Paint-a-Thon and holiday fun at Makerspace Workshop any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. NyE Communities Coalition, 1020 E. Wilson Rd., room 20. 775-293-8514.

■ The International Food Festival runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. Call 775-727-4044 for more information.

■ Legends Roughstock Pro Series at McCullough Rodeo Arena. Challenger Series Final at 1 p.m., Women’s Series Final at 3 p.m., PRO Series World Final Championship at 6 p.m. Purchase $12 general admission or $25 VIP seats at bammtickets.com. Call 702-355-9905 for more information.

■ Winter Oasis at Great Basin College from 2 to 7 p.m. 551 E. Calvada Blvd. 775-327-5210.

■ Bad Habit performs popular rock (Foo Fighters, Kiss, Offspring, Metallica) and country (Twain, Brooks, Cash) at The Hubb Bar &Grill beginning at 8 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8

■ Sunday breakfast at VFW Post 10054 from 8 to 11 a.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ JD’s One Man Show, playing classic rock, country and pop on acoustic guitar at The Hubb from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. 3720 W. Bell Vista Ave. 775-764-1299.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9

■ Line Dancing lessons for beginners and all skill levels with Ms. Boots (Sherry) every Monday from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort. Bring water, sweat headband, and happy feet. No particular attire, no special shoes or boots required. $5 per person. 301 N. Leslie St. Ms.bootslinedance@gmail.com.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10

■ Taco Tuesday at VFW Post #10054 from 5 to 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Rd. 775-727-6072.

■ Rick Scanlan hosts Music Bingo at Artesian Cellars from 5 to 8 p.m. Bingo cards are $5 each, and prizes will be awarded. 1731 S. Hwy. 160. 775-600-7144.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11

■ Bingo at Our Lady of the Valley. Doors open at 1 p.m., and bingo begins at 2. Must be 21 or older. 781 E. Gamebird Rd. 775-727-4044.

■ Pahrump Peggers Cribbage Club plays at 5 p.m. at the Moose Lodge. Call Carla Jameson at 262-412-3138 for more information. 1100 2nd Street.

■ Italian Night menu at 5 p.m. at VFW Post 10054. Karaoke beginning at 7 p.m. 4651 Homestead Road. 775-727-6072.

■ Weekly play readings with Pahrump Theatre Company at Salvation Army from 5 to 8 p.m. Read, watch, and enjoy the magic of theater. 240 Dahlia St. Questions? Text 775-253-2672.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12

■ Dream car enthusiasts gather at the Rubalcaba’s Mexican Restaurant beginning at 2 p.m. 1500 Red Butte St.

■ Ray Ligon, country singer/songwriter, performs at Dry Creek Saloon from 4 to 7 p.m. 1330 Fifth St. 775-505-5161.

■ Free bingo at Coyote’s Den Bar every Thursday at 6 p.m. for prizes. 3971 E. Kellogg Rd. 775-727-5233.

FUTURE PLANNING

Cocktails &Canvas still has seats left in BOTH the Blue Snowman guided session on Thursday, Dec. 12, 4-7 p.m. at Nevada Treasure RV Resort, AND at the Christmas Truck session on Saturday, Dec. 14, 1-4 p.m. at the Pahrump Senior Center. Only $25 per artist, all supplies provided. Round up your besties, or even your kids and join in on these fun events. Call, text, message Laurie at 775-209-6200 to reserve your spot today.

Pahrump Theatre Company presents “Christmas in Pahrump” at the Valley Conference Center, with showings at 7 p.m. each evening from December 19 through 23. This collection of short plays celebrates the quirks, struggles, chaos, and joys of the holiday season, all with a uniquely Pahrump flair. Advance tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/pahrumptheatrecompany/1473160 at $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $7 for children.

Winter Wonder Slam live pro wrestling happens Sunday, December 22nd at 1 p.m. at McCullough Rodeo Arena. This is a free, all ages event, with free toys/goodie stockings for the children. For more details, call 775-382-2516.

Email your events to fburdzinski@pvtimes.com