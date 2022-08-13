81°F
Uncategorized

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Nye County

Staff report
August 13, 2022 - 4:08 pm
 

The first case of monkeypox in Nye County was confirmed Saturday afternoon by county health officials.

Nye County is working to get designated doses of the monkeypox vaccination, however, at this time has not received the first shipment.

The CDC strongly recommends everyone continue practicing safety precautions to keep themselves and their families, especialy vulnerable loved ones, safe from all diseases.

Monkeypox is a viral disease similar to smallpox and is transmitted most often by skin-to-skin contact. While rarely fatal, monkeypox can cause painful lesions on the face and body that take two to four weeks to heal.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people with monkeypox to isolate at home until the scabs fall off and a new layer of skin has formed.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal. The virus can spread through contact with infected lesions, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials, such as towels and bed sheets.

Anyone can get monkeypox regardless of age, gender or sexuality.

The CDC recommends that people with an unexplained rash see a doctor about getting tested for monkeypox and in the meantime, avoid gatherings and being intimate with anyone.

Nye County residents can protect themselves from the virus by avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, by not handling objects that someone with monkeypox used, through frequent hand washing, and utilizing precautions while engaging in sexual activity.

Additional information about monkeypox can be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html

