Nye County Clerk: 8 voters cast illegal ballots in past Beatty elections

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf explains voting district boundary changes at a recent Beatty advisory board meeting.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times County Clerk Mark Kampf reassures people in attendance who were concerned about their right to vote in Beatty when Kampf estimated that those affected live farther north in the area of Sarcobatus Flat.

BEATTY — Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf reported to Beatty officials that at least eight voters illegally cast ballots in the town in the past several years. It’s raising questions about the town’s precinct boundaries and where rural residents who live just outside them should vote.

Beatty’s voting precinct can only include voters living within the town’s legal boundary, according to the law, but a few voters who live outside it have voted in past Beatty elections, according to the clerk.

Kampf said this involves eight active registered voters in an area north of Beatty.

Some who attended the Beatty Town Advisory Board meeting on July 24 were concerned about their eligibility to vote in the town.

Voters affected live in the area of Sarcobatus Flat, said town secretary Carrie Radomski, which is about 23 miles northwest of Beatty.

Board Chair Erika Gerling said these residents often use Beatty as a base and get their mail at the town post office.

But Kampf said the law is based on where people live and not their mailing address.

Voters who reside just outside Beatty’s boundary must vote in Tonopah elections — more than 60 miles north.

The clerk said he might be able to make it possible for them to cast their ballots in Beatty — but they won’t be able to vote on Beatty issues.

Complications

Sending out ballots for Beatty voters is a bit of a complicated issue because of multiple boundaries for jurisdictions within the precinct. These include separate boundaries for the Beatty General Improvement District, the Beatty Water and Sanitation District and the Beatty Library District. Some voters live within all of these boundaries, while others only in some. Residents of the precinct who do not live within the boundaries of the Water and Sanitation District cannot vote for candidates for that board.

It’s unclear how voting will be conducted in Beatty for the 2024 presidential primary, Kampf said.

The Democrats will be holding a primary election, but the Republicans could stick with a caucus.

If this is the case, only Democrats will be voting in the primary, unless they only have one candidate, in which case there will be no primary.

Kampf said that he would be able to either have early voting in Beatty or Election Day voting, but not both and was interested in which the community would prefer.

The clerk said he aims to get the results of the election as quickly as possible after the vote.

Beatty’s precincts are some of the last to be counted because of the need to securely transport the ballots to the official tallying site.

After the poll closes, the town’s ballots are transferred in a secure locked steel box—one that does not have a slot for depositing ballots—and transported by a sheriff’s deputy, complete with chain of custody documentation, to the location where the ballots are counted.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.