Uncategorized

Prices continue to rise for homes in Southern Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 13, 2021 - 12:35 pm
 
Pahrump Valley Times--file This 2017 file photo shows a home for sale in Pahrump. The median h ...
Pahrump Valley Times--file This 2017 file photo shows a home for sale in Pahrump. The median home price for existing single-family homes hit a record $325,000 in April.
Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Gabriella Angotti-Jones/Las Vegas Review-Journal
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal.com Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump on Thursday, ...
Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal.com Aerial view of Burson Ranch in Pahrump on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, where developers have restarted a rural housing project.

The Pahrump housing market, and neighboring Las Vegas, both reached new heights in June, a trend that has gone on for the last several months.

The median home price for existing homes in June in Pahrump for a single-family home was $335,000—an all-time high for the valley, according to data from the Las Vegas Realtor’ multiple listing service. For Southern Nevada, the median price for homes also toppled records at $395,000.

According to LVR President Aldo Martinez, the local housing market will not slow down, as some sources have suggested, but the rising prices could effect prospective buyers.

“Housing prices are starting to exceed what many citizens of this community can afford, and any sign of slowing down aside from a seasonal adjustment is likely attributed to not as many buyers being able to afford a home at these prices or having the cash to come out of pocket due to lagging appraisals,” Martinez said. “We warned this would happen the closer we get to a median price of $400,000.

An all-time high for Pahrump was set back in April when the median home price for the valley hit $325,000. June’s numbers broke through this record and increased it by over 3%, according to data from LVR.

Pahrump saw an increase of 26.4% over the same time a year ago in June 2020 when the median home price was $265,000. In June 2020, 61 existing homes were sold as tracked by LVR’s listing service; this compares to the 81 that sold last month.

For Southern Nevada, median home prices saw an increase of 21.5% in June over the same time a year ago when the median home price sat at $325,000.

Contact Editor Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

