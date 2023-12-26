Public memorial planned for former Nye County sheriff Sharon Wehrly

A public service for former Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is planned at 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the Pahrump Nugget Hotel Casino. Wehrly, 79, died on on Dec. 14.

Eric Coleman/Pahrump Valley Times

Wehrly, 79, died on on Dec. 14, surrounded by family members, who are inviting the public to pay their respects. A procession will follow to the Chief Tecopa Cemetery on East Street in Pahrump where Wehrly will be buried.

She announced she had been diagnosed with cancer in August 2021.

Donations can be made in her name to Shriners Hospital for Children by visiting, www.shrinerschildrens.org/en/giving; Zelzah Shrine Center Transportation fund by calling 702-382-5554; or Soroptimist International Pahrump Valley by calling 775-764-1261.

Early life

Wehrly was born on Aug. 8, 1944, to Dana Mae and James Swor and adopted by her stepfather, Billy R. Whitlock.

She graduated high school in Mount Vernon, Wash. in 1962 and attended Old Dominion College to become an educator.

During a visit to her mother who owned the former South Seas Bar in Beatty, she met her first husband Dean.

In 1965 they moved to Pahrump Valley, where they started a family. In 1972 they divorced, and Wehrly raised two young sons, George and John.

She had a long career in law enforcement, and served as sheriff of Nye County from 2014 to 2020.

Wehrly was known for her philanthropy and community involvement.

A full obituary for Wehrly appears on page 6A.