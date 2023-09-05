Spaceport air races could bring high-speed craft to Nye’s skies

The skies above Nye County will host a new high-speed race planned at the Las Vegas Spaceport in 2024. Promoters this week announced a first-of-its kind race for the area, where aircraft will reach speeds of up to 500 mph high above the deserts of Nye County.

The Las Vegas Spaceport will host the fastest motorsport event in the world in October 2024 when the Las Vegas Air Races will be held outside Pahrump. (Las Vegas Spaceport)

The skies above Nye County will host a new high-speed race planned at the Las Vegas Spaceport in 2024. Promoters this week announced a first-of-its kind race for the area, where aircraft will reach speeds of up to 500 mph high above the deserts of Nye County.

Las Vegas Air Races is scheduled for Oct. 25-27 at the Las Vegas Spaceport, a $310 million project that aims to build a launching pad, a runway for spaceplanes, a control tower, a flight school and a 200-room casino resort between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

“Attendees will revel in private flight-line seating, a strategically positioned location within the pits area where aircraft and pilots converge, preparing for their exhilarating race to claim the gold,” promoters said in a release about the event, which they hope will attract about 25,000 visitors and 500 vendors.

The Las Vegas Air Races also will feature amateur rocket launch demos, drone races and live music acts.

Combined weekend events are expected to generate tens of millions of dollars into the local economy, promoters estimated.

“Ensuring safety is paramount as we execute our plan to draw visitors to the Las Vegas Spaceport and establish our brand,” said Robert Lauer, CEO, Las Vegas Spaceport. “Our upcoming Air Races event in the coming year will serve as a demonstration, not only for the FAA but also for the public, reaffirming our unwavering commitment to safety compliance.”

The event could be hosted annually, he said.