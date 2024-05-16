Man faces charges after shopping cart fire at retailer

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week responded to a report of a fire in the parking lot of a local retailer.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews last week responded to a report of a fire in the parking lot of a local retailer.

Fire Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that crews were dispatched to the scene just after 7 p.m.

Lewis noted that a suspect allegedly filled a shopping cart full of combustible materials and ignited it in an attempt to ram the cart against a propane tank to cause an explosion with the commercial structure.

“Upon the arrival of sheriff’s office deputies, the situation then turned into a foot pursuit where there was an apparent attempt to carjack a vehicle,” according to Lewis. “That person was subsequently apprehended and taken into the care and custody of the sheriff’s office.”

Lewis went on to say that the fire was quickly controlled by fire crews with no explosion.

The incident remains under investigation by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

No injuries were reported.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, or on X: @pvtimes