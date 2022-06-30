State gaming win has best May ever; $1.3B collected by casinos

Special events continued to propel visitors to Las Vegas gambling at record paces in May. A boxing title fight, Electric Daisy Carnival and two big concerts drew players.

People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada casinos continued their blistering win pace, collecting $1.3 billion statewide, the best May ever and the fourth highest monthly win total in state history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Most of the revenue was generated on the Strip, which benefited from another month of special events that drew big crowds.

Analysts had warned of a possible downturn in May because it had one fewer weekend day than in May 2021. But that wasn’t the case, as Las Vegas hosted the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol super light heavyweight title boxing match May 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival occurred at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 20-22 and Pearl Jam and the Eagles performed at the MGM Grand Garden on May 20 and May 28, respectively.