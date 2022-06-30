92°F
State gaming win has best May ever; $1.3B collected by casinos

By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 30, 2022 - 7:51 am
 
Golden Casino Group Pahrump Nugget is one of more than 400 gaming properties shuttered across the state due to an executive order by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Gaming has been shut down in the state since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People walk past signs advertising MGM Rewards perks at the Aria hotel-casino on Friday, June 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada casinos continued their blistering win pace, collecting $1.3 billion statewide, the best May ever and the fourth highest monthly win total in state history, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported Thursday.

Most of the revenue was generated on the Strip, which benefited from another month of special events that drew big crowds.

Analysts had warned of a possible downturn in May because it had one fewer weekend day than in May 2021. But that wasn’t the case, as Las Vegas hosted the Canelo Alvarez-Dmitry Bivol super light heavyweight title boxing match May 7 at T-Mobile Arena, the Electric Daisy Carnival music festival occurred at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 20-22 and Pearl Jam and the Eagles performed at the MGM Grand Garden on May 20 and May 28, respectively.

