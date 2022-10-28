That spooky sight in the sky last night? It was just a SpaceX rocket
No, those eerie lights seen in the sky last night weren’t a UFO.
Halloween is almost here but those eerie lights seen over the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday night were of earthly origins. California origins, that is.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites for the company from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles, about 6:14 p.m, according to spacex.com.
Liftoff! pic.twitter.com/B0Il6HsYBS
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022
The rocket and its contrails could be seen over valley skies just after sunset, which was 5:49 p.m. In December 2018, a Falcon 9 rocket could be seen in parts of the Southwest.
Any of you launch a missile or summon a meteor? pic.twitter.com/3Sph1aTiI4
— Ricardo Torres-Cortez (@rickytwrites) October 28, 2022
Falcon 9’s first stage has landed on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship pic.twitter.com/bIFlERy14S
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 28, 2022