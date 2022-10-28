42°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
Uncategorized

That spooky sight in the sky last night? It was just a SpaceX rocket

By Mark Davis Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
October 28, 2022 - 5:49 am
 
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)
(National Weather Service via Twitter)

Halloween is almost here but those eerie lights seen over the Las Vegas Valley early Thursday night were of earthly origins. California origins, that is.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 53 Starlink satellites for the company from Vandenberg Air Force Base, about 130 miles northwest of Los Angeles, about 6:14 p.m, according to spacex.com.

The rocket and its contrails could be seen over valley skies just after sunset, which was 5:49 p.m. In December 2018, a Falcon 9 rocket could be seen in parts of the Southwest.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Pahrump Valley Times file photo A polling station in Nye County as seen in 2016.
Early voting: 373 cast ballots at Nye County polls this weekend
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Turnout is up slightly from those who cast their ballots ahead of Election Day in June’s primary when roughly 225 ballots were cast here during the first weekend of early voting.

(Getty Images)
ACLU lawsuit against Nye County paper ballot rules dismissed
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A judge dismissed a lawsuit challenging the Nye County’s ballot hand-counting procedures Wednesday because documentation referenced in the complaint was not provided.

Nye County Sherriff Sharon Wehrly, left, and Deputy Sheriff Joe McGill
POLL: McGill leads Wehrly in tight race for Nye County sheriff
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

Challenger Joe McGill has a 4-point lead over incumbent Sharon Wehrly, according to an informal Pahrump Valley Times/Tonopah Times-Bonanza poll that asked readers who they supported in the race for Nye County sheriff.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Democratic voters are shown placing th ...
Hand counting ballots OK, judge rules
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Carson City District Court judge denied a challenge from a progressive group to block hand counting ballots in Nevada.