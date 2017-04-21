Bailiffs attacked by pit bulls at Pahrump residence

Two bailiffs were attacked by pit bulls on Tuesday as they tried to serve an arrest warrant at a Pahrump residence, authorities said.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., Nye County Sheriff’s Office, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, and Nye County Animal Control responded to the 1000 block of North Landmark Avenue in Pahrump for a report of a dog attack involving two bailiffs who were at the residence to serve an arrest warrant, according to a news release.

The Pahrump Justice Court bailiffs tried to contact the residents prior to entering the fenced yard. They saw no sign of dogs and the owners did not come to the door. As they were entering the property, two pit bulls charged at them, authorities said in their account.

The bailiffs decided to use “less-than-lethal” methods to defend themselves and save the dogs from being injured, according to the news release. As the situation evolved quickly, one of the dogs bit a bailiff, causing head injuries. The injured bailiff left the yard, called for assistance and was transported to the Desert View Hospital, according to the documents. Neither pit bull was injured, however, the dog that attacked the bailiff will be quarantined for 10 days at the owner’s expense to monitor for symptoms of any communicable diseases, officials said.

Nye County Animal Control’s records indicate that the dogs’ owner has been cited multiple times regarding county licensing violations and dogs being at large, according to the documents.

Bailiffs routinely take individuals who have outstanding warrants of arrest into custody outside of the courtroom.

The individual whose arrest warrant officials tried to serve was not located at the address at the time of the incident and remains at large, according to the documents.

