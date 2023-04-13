An ‘Egg-celent’ Easter in Pahrump – PHOTOS

“The Community Easter Picnic was a huge success,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force chair Linda Wright raved following the group’s annual, large-scale event, noting that she and her entire team were very pleased with the turnout. The event on April 8 attracted 1,000 people to the park, organizers said.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Picnic took place Saturday, April 8 at Petrack Park, with nearly 1,000 attendees coming out to enjoy the holiday together.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Easter Bunny made a special trip to the Pahrump Valley this past weekend to take part in the Community Easter Picnic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Youngsters man a booth at the Community Easter Picnic to hand out eggs to their fellow youth.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Easter Bunny spent much of April 8 posing for photos with Community Easter Picnic attendees.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Roaming through Petrack Park for the Community Easter Picnic was a beautiful Princess, who is pictured talking with a young girl at the event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Bikers Against Child Abuse booth hand a "Spin to Win" feature that earned kids an extra prize on top of their plastic eggs.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and water were offered to all who attended the Community Easter Picnic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Several churches took part in the Community Easter Picnic, with many handing out stickers such as those shown.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Plastic eggs, candy, coloring books and more were handed out to families making their way through Petrack Park during the Community Easter Picnic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In addition to regular plastic eggs, "Golden Eggs" were handed out at the Easter Picnic, gaining the receiver the chance pick a special prize.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times More than 4,000 plastic eggs were filled with candy and given out to area youth at the Easter Picnic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The "Pick a Carrot" game helped determine which basket Easter Picnic attendees were able to chose a toy from.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Free snow cones were a popular feature of the Community Easter Picnic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A "Dragon" and a "Fox" are shown greeting two young girls at the Community Easter Picnic.

Taking place Saturday, April 8 at Petrack Park, the Community Easter Picnic was hosted in conjunction with another area nonprofit, the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, better known as PDOP.

Nearly 1,000 people made their way to the park on Saturday, visiting the various booths that had been erected around the perimeter of the main field to greet those manning the tables and collect all the goodies that were on offer. Over 4,000 plastic eggs were handed out to children giddy with delight, and plenty of other items, such as coloring books, stickers and small stuffed animals, were distributed too. For parents, there were informational pamphlets and brochures at many of the booths and all were able to take part in the many fun and festive activities.

“Everyone, from the community to the organizations that had a table to the volunteers and the committee, everyone had a great time!” Wright enthused. “We, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and the Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, as organizers for this wonderful event, couldn’t have been happier than we were on Saturday with all the incredible compliments that came in about the event. We want to say thank you, from both of our committees!”

Wright was quick to shine a spotlight on all those that took part, including Heritage Bible Church, Central Valley Baptist Church and Spirit of Love Church of God, along with local nonprofits Sleep in Heavenly Peace, the Kiwanis Club, the Nevada Outreach Training Organization, Bikers Against Bullying, Bikers Against Child Abuse, Edward McDaniel American Legion Post #22, Southern Nevada Chapter of the Federation of the Blind, Living Free Health and Fitness and the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling.

Also taking part were Matt Sadler, Health Link, Pizza Hut, Valley Electric Association, Superior Mortgage Lending, Advance Lending, American Republic Insurance and Timberline Spas.

Sponsors for the event included Heritage Bible Church, Joe’s Sanitation, Smoke Shop Express, Tobacco & Liquor Express, Central Valley Baptist Church, the Kiwanis Club, Nathan Adelson Hospice, AmeriGas, the Moose Lodge and the NyE Communities Coalition.

“We want to thank all of our sponsors, and everyone who came out and enjoyed the beautiful Easter Saturday with us to make the day ‘Egg-ceptional’,” a delighted Wright said. “We also want to thank all the wonderful volunteers who helped serve food. Thank you to the organizations that came out to share their information and host games and activities for the children and adults, to Johnny V as Elvis, who comes and does our music for our Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners as well, and to our characters the Princess, Fox, Dragon, Raptor, Donald Duck and Daisy Duck.”

With another successful Easter now behind them, the task force members are turning their attention to the group’s next major shindig, the Fourth of July Parade and Family Fun in the Eye event.

Wright added that many of the businesses and organizations that participated on Saturday have already signed up to be at the Independence Day celebration and the group is actively seeking even more to come out and provide games and entertainment for the event. Of course, parade entries are also key and anyone wishing to march in the patriotic procession around the Calvada Eye is encouraged to reach out to the task force at PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com