Beatty to add fire hydrants

BEATTY — Some areas here will be safer thanks to the decision of the Beatty Town Advisory Board to fund new fire hydrants in three locations in town. The new hydrants will be located in the general areas of North C Avenue and West North Avenue, North E Avenue and West Lisle Avenue, and South B Avenue and West Crowell Avenue.

At the Nov. 14 meeting, the board budgeted $20,906 for the project with a 15 percent contingency to account for possible cost changes.

Beatty Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Harmon said this was the resumption of a program started several years ago and then was paused for a time.

“It’s upgrading the town and making it safer for everybody,” said Harmon. “I’m glad to be back on track with this project.”

Three positions on the board were up for reappointment this year. The only persons who sent letters of interest to be considered for appointment were Kelly Carroll, Perry Forsyth, and Melody Koivu, the board members currently holding those positions, so the board voted to send their letters on to the Board of Commissioners.

Had there been any other letters of interest there would have been an informal election to choose the names to be forwarded.

The board also approved sending a letter of support to the Southern Nye County Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada for the chapter’s formation and success.

They also approved spending up to $100 for the printing of 100 victim resource posters. The posters will provide resource contact information for people suffering from various forms of abuse or crime, dealing with medical or mental health issues or thoughts of suicide, needing help with such things as housing and transportation, or facing an emergency.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.