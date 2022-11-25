Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warriors

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans.

Thinkstock The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for December 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A special raffle will be held at the Bowl-A-Thon for this commemorative Las Vegas Raiders set.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Items included in the Bowl-A-Thon's general raffle include ones such as this set of pie plates, complete with a chocolate meringue recipe.

This December, the Pahrump community will have the opportunity to give back to the brave men and women who have served in the U.S. military and returned with wounds, be they external or internal, physical or emotional, while simultaneously delighting in an afternoon of lanes, pins and spinning balls during the upcoming Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon.

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will then be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that is very close to Flanagan’s heart.

“Wearing my military uniform for 27 years has always been one of the most important accomplishments in my life,” Flanagan told the Pahrump Valley Times. “When a military member takes their oath of enlistment, they swear to defend the Constitution of the U.S. against all enemies, both foreign and domestic, no matter what. With that said, many come home with injuries, both visible and invisible.

“I’ve seen firsthand how we, as a nation, respond to military members with visible wounds. I’ve also seen how we react to those with invisible wounds,” Flanagan continued. “Statistics show that over 70% of our warriors are living with the invisible wounds of war, such as Post Traumatic Stress, anxiety and depression. Many hold their anxieties inside because they aren’t sure if this is a ‘normal’ disease. So, they don’t say anything and the mental trauma continues to grow until they can’t deal with it any longer and they take their own life. Wounded Warrior Project has devoted years to developing programs for all types of injuries, again, both visible and invisible.”

Flanagan said that is precisely why she is so passionate about supporting the nonprofit that makes such a far-reaching and pronounced difference in the lives of America’s former service members. This December will mark the fifth time in which Flanagan has organized the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon and she is hoping to see a huge turnout.

“There’s a special for bowling of three games of 9-pin, no tap bowling, with shoes and a ball, for just $10. Anyone interested in bowling with us can sign up at the alley beforehand or the day of. I always suggest doing it early because it gets crazy on the day of the event!” Flanagan said.

In addition to the chance to enjoy some bowling amid a crowd of veterans supporters, there will be an abundance of raffle prizes up for grabs, all of which will help bring in more cash to support Wounded Warrior Project. Flanagan noted that she spends time going around the area businesses to request items for the raffles each year and those businesses continually respond with enthusiasm.

“I’ve collected so many!” she raved. “Gift cards, certificates from restaurants, salons, a flooring company, gyms, computer shops and jewelry stores, hand-crafted items of all sorts, wine bottle holders, free oil changes, hotel discounts for the Longstreet Hotel and many, many more,” she listed. “But the No. 1 raffle prize comes from the Las Vegas Raiders: a 2020 commemorative stadium that lights up and plays music when the box is opened. They also donated a shirt and other small items!”

Tickets for the general raffle are one for $1, six for $5. The 50/50 raffle is $1 per ticket and tickets for the Raiders commemorative stadium must be purchased at a minimum of five for $5.

The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center, 681 S. Highway 160.

For more information contact Flanagan at 775-209-0783 or the Nugget Bowl at 775-751-6525.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com