Community

Did you miss Santa Claus in Beatty? Here’s how you can see him again

By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
December 13, 2022 - 8:56 am
 
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa made his annual appearance in Beatty at an event at the Happy Burro Inn.
Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa and Mrs. Claus are Fred and Patti Summers, who have been doing it for decades, starting ten years before they moved to Beatty.

BEATTY — Santa and Mrs. Claus made their annual appearance at the Happy Burro Hotel on Sunday, Dec. 11. As always, the couple, assisted by their friendly elves, presented each child with a gift, and there was hot cocoa and cookies for all.

Fred and Patti Summers have been dressing up as the Clauses end entertaining crowds in Beatty for decades, starting 10 years before they moved to the town.

The couple will be passing out gifts at the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department’s Santa Night at the Beatty Community Center on Friday, Dec. 16, starting at 6 p.m., where there will also be hot cocoa and coffee and baked good treats for all.

The Beatty Lions Club will host gingerbread decorating at the Community Center prior to Santa’s arrival, starting at 4 p.m.

Winners of the Beatty Chamber of Commerce Christmas lighting contest will be announced during Friday’s Santa Night.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty.

