ICYMI: See photos from the Community Christmas Tree lighting

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the holidays officially in full-swing and the community ready to embrace all of the jolliness that the season brings.

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa is seen speaking with a young girl at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Times staffer Faye Burdzinski poses with her family at the lighting ceremony for the Pahrump Community Christmas Tree.

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd gathered for the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, held Saturday, November 26 at the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.

Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A choir sings the songs of the season while Community Christmas Tree Lighting attendees wait for the official illumination of the artificial evergreen tree.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the holidays officially in full-swing and the community ready to embrace all of the jolliness that the season brings.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season is the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and this past Saturday, families from all around town gathered together to watch as the towering evergreen was illuminated.

The Community Christmas Tree Lighting always takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving and sponsor Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio was not disappointed by this year’s turnout. Many dozens of people, both young and old, came out to the Pahrump Nugget parking lot for the ceremony and were treated to an evening of festive fun.

There was hot chocolate and coffee to fend off the chilly weather, cookies to tempt the sweet tooth and a choir caroling the tunes of the season while attendees awaited the moment when the Community Christmas Tree would be ablaze with light.

Making a special trip to the valley for the event were Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who were warmly welcomed by the enthusiastic crowd and immediately drawn into a round of meet-and-greets, photographs and divulgences of the gifts the youngsters were hoping to get this Christmas.

Although there were a couple of glitches during the ceremony, it ultimately ended with the Community Christmas Tree’s many thousands of lights sparkling in the dark of the night, a sight that will continue through the holiday and into the New Year.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com