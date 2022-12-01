47°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
Community

ICYMI: See photos from the Community Christmas Tree lighting

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 1, 2022 - 11:50 am
 
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa is seen speaking with a young girl a ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Santa is seen speaking with a young girl at the Community Christmas Tree Lighting.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Times staffer Faye Burdzinski poses with her ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Times staffer Faye Burdzinski poses with her family at the lighting ceremony for the Pahrump Community Christmas Tree.
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd gathered for the Community C ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A large crowd gathered for the Community Christmas Tree Lighting, held Saturday, November 26 at the Pahrump Nugget parking lot.
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A choir sings the songs of the season whil ...
Deanna O'Donnell/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A choir sings the songs of the season while Community Christmas Tree Lighting attendees wait for the official illumination of the artificial evergreen tree.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, with the holidays officially in full-swing and the community ready to embrace all of the jolliness that the season brings.

Here in the Pahrump Valley, the traditional kickoff of the holiday season is the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and this past Saturday, families from all around town gathered together to watch as the towering evergreen was illuminated.

The Community Christmas Tree Lighting always takes place the Saturday after Thanksgiving and sponsor Karen Jackson of KNYE Radio was not disappointed by this year’s turnout. Many dozens of people, both young and old, came out to the Pahrump Nugget parking lot for the ceremony and were treated to an evening of festive fun.

There was hot chocolate and coffee to fend off the chilly weather, cookies to tempt the sweet tooth and a choir caroling the tunes of the season while attendees awaited the moment when the Community Christmas Tree would be ablaze with light.

Making a special trip to the valley for the event were Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who were warmly welcomed by the enthusiastic crowd and immediately drawn into a round of meet-and-greets, photographs and divulgences of the gifts the youngsters were hoping to get this Christmas.

Although there were a couple of glitches during the ceremony, it ultimately ended with the Community Christmas Tree’s many thousands of lights sparkling in the dark of the night, a sight that will continue through the holiday and into the New Year.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Part of the hunting experience is getting up before the sun ...
Sportsman’s Quest: Marines and a holiday hunt
By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In my last column I wrote about my “successful elk hunt” with my artist friend, Justin Young. It was a great adventure, but my freezer was still empty.

For more than 15 years, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis and his crew ...
Pahrump Senior Center hosts Thanksgiving dinner
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The Pahrump Senior Center served more than 200 meals on Wednesday for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner this year.

Randy Gulley/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nugget Bowl inside the Pahrump Nugget will ...
Nascar tickets up for grabs at Bowl-A-Thon
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

This Sunday, the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center will be taken over by supporters of America’s heroes during the Wounded Warriors Bowl-A-Thon and event organizer Denise Flanagan is excited to announce the addition of an extraordinarily generous donation to the cause.

Thinkstock The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for December 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling ...
Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warriors
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S Air Force veteran Michael Gray is pictured thanking the ...
PHOTOS: Quilts of Valor
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort and healing bestowed upon local veterans.

Beatty to add fire hydrants
Beatty to add fire hydrants
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

BEATTY — Some areas here will be safer thanks to the decision of the Beatty Town Advisory Board to fund new fire hydrants in three locations in town. The new hydrants will be located in the general areas of North C Avenue and West North Avenue, North E Avenue and West Lisle Avenue, and South B Avenue and West Crowell Avenue.