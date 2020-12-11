35°F
LIST: Senior Menu

December 11, 2020 - 7:00 am
 
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for ...
Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 14 – December 18.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – Chicken cordon bleu, parsley potatoes, corn, whole wheat roll, carrot cake;

Tuesday – Kielbasa, sauerkraut, rice pilaf, brownies, soup;

Wednesday – Stuffed pepper, spinach spaghetti, mixed greens, garlic bread, fruit;

Thursday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, sour cream potatoes, salad, whole wheat bread, Jell-O with fruit, soup;

Friday – Lemon-baked fish, brown rice, squash, whole wheat roll, salad, fruit.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 14 – December 18

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site. Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service. They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too. The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of December 14 – December 18.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – Pork pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, steamed carrots, apple turnovers;

Tuesday – Cabbage roll (stuffed with ground beef), roasted red herb potatoes, mixed veggies, fruited yogurt;

Wednesday – Beef stew, biscuits, garden salad, birthday cake;

Thursday – Golden baked chicken, potatoes au gratin, peas and carrots, fruit;

Friday – Scrambled eggs with veggies and cheese, hash brown casserole, fruit, orange juice.

