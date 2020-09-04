LIST: Senior menus for Amargosa and Pahrump centers

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Senior Center released updated menu information for the coming days.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, broccoli, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, oatmeal cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Thursday – Baked chicken, squash, cucumber salad, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Chef’s salad with ham/cheese/eggs/ranch dressing, cottage cheese, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Oven-fried chicken, herbed red potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Beef chili, cornbread, steamed cauliflower, cucumber salad, yogurt;

Friday – *Breakfast* Scrambled eggs with veggies, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.

They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.