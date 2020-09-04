107°F
Community

LIST: Senior menus for Amargosa and Pahrump centers

September 4, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Pahrump Senior center’s dining room is closed and all activities have been canceled until further notice, however meals may be picked up on a to-go basis 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and homebound meals for our regular seniors will be delivered. Menu is subject to change due to supplier shortages. For any questions, call the center at 727-5008.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Philly cheesesteak sandwich, broccoli, low-sodium chips, pasta salad, oatmeal cookie, soup;

Wednesday – Baked pork chop, braised cabbage, potato salad, whole wheat bread, mandarin oranges;

Thursday – Baked chicken, squash, cucumber salad, biscuit with honey, fruit, soup;

Friday – Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit.

Amargosa Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Amargosa Senior center’s dining room is closed however home delivery is available. To order home delivery or for any questions, call the center at 372-5413. Due to shortages of some supplies, substitutions may be made if necessary.

Monday – CLOSED – LABOR DAY;

Tuesday – Chef’s salad with ham/cheese/eggs/ranch dressing, cottage cheese, Chantilly fruit cup;

Wednesday – Oven-fried chicken, herbed red potatoes, steamed peas and carrots, garden salad with dressing, fruit;

Thursday – Beef chili, cornbread, steamed cauliflower, cucumber salad, yogurt;

Friday – *Breakfast* Scrambled eggs with veggies, biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of September 7 – September 11.

The Beatty Senior Center will be closing for congregate services as of 9/1/2020 indefinitely, so there will not be a menu for that site.

Eligible, registered seniors in Beatty will begin receiving fresh prepared meals via a meal service, beginning 9/3/2020.

They will be able to make their own choices for meal selection, and it is not limited to homebound clients only as they can now provide meal delivery to non-homebound seniors, too.

The suggested donation of $3.00 will remain in effect for all clients (homebound and non-homebound). Questions can be directed to their main office at 775-482-7300.

