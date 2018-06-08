List: Senior menus for Pahrump, Amargosa Valley and Beatty

Special to Pahrump Valley Times Menus are updated for senior centers in the region.

Pahrump Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) and activities for the week of June 11 – June 15. Two percent milk and juice available daily:

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, whole wheat bread, fruit cup, soup;

Tuesday — Philly cheese steak sandwich, baby carrots, mixed greens, low-sodium dressing, fruit, soup;

Wednesday – Chicken tacos, Spanish rice, corn, lettuce/tomatoes, peach crisp, bean soup;

Thursday — Hawaiian low-sodium kielbasa with peppers and onions, whole wheat roll, peas, salad, tropical fruit, black bean soup;

Friday – Baked fish, creamy coleslaw, French baked potatoes, garden salad, balsamic vinaigrette, fruit, soup.

ACTIVITIES

Monday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; poker, 12:30 p.m.; Beading group, 1 p.m.;

Tuesday — Exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Humana, 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1 p.m.;

Wednesday —Crafty Ladies, 12:30 p.m.;

Thursday — Men’s Breakfast meeting, 7:30 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.; Rippets (knitting and crocheting) 10 a.m.; haircuts, 1-3 p.m.;

Friday — TOPS meeting, 8 a.m.; exercise class, 9:30 a.m.

Amargosa Valley Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 11 – June 15:

One percent milk available daily. Meals are served at the Amargosa Valley Senior Center from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, lettuce and tomato salad, whole wheat bread, Chantilly fruit cup;

Tuesday — Mushroom pork chops, steamed rice, green beans, applesauce, Jell-O with fruit;

Wednesday — Herb baked chicken, ranch beans, peas and onions, mandarin oranges, birthday cake;

Thursday — Beef enchiladas, colorful salad, garlic French dressing, zucchini and tomato salad, fruit cocktail;

Friday — Steak and eggs, hash brown potatoes, peaches, oatmeal, orange juice.

Beatty Senior Center

The menu (subject to change) for the week of June 11 – June 15

One percent milk available. Meals are served at the Beatty Senior Center from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monday – Baked meatloaf, mashed potatoes, steamed spinach, Chantilly fruit cup, whole wheat roll;

Tuesday – Lasagna, roasted vegetables, garlic bread, mixed fruit, salad bar with chickpeas, cake;

Wednesday – Arroz con Pollo, mixed veggies, spinach salad, mixed berry cup, 7-grain bread;

Thursday – Oven roasted turkey, mashed potatoes with gravy, steamed green beans, peaches, salad bar with kidney beans, pumpkin pie;

Friday – Multi-grain pancakes with berries, turkey sausage, fresh melon, oatmeal, orange juice.