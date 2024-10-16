73°F
Check out what Pahrump's businesses have to offer at the Home Show

Pahrump Valley Times File Readers will want to head on down to the Saddle West Showroom on Oct. 19 for an expo featuring a variety of local businesses and service providers.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
October 16, 2024 - 12:40 pm
 

In a place as physically large and spread out as the Pahrump Valley, it can be easy to overlook — and therefore miss out on — some of the businesses that call the town and surrounding areas home.

But with the 4th Annual Over the Hump Saver Home Show right around the corner and the holidays looming, it’s a great time for residents to head out and see for themselves just what Pahrump has to offer.

The Over the Hump Saver Home Show saw its inaugural year in 2021 amid the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a time when many businesses, small businesses in particular, were struggling to recover. Publication owner Daniel Grevich created the event as a way to draw attention to the shops, stores, service providers and more that advertise in the Over the Hump Saver and Real Estate Guide, which is offered free to the public and is available all over both Nye and Clark counties.

“Our business owners will be demonstrating their products and services, just in time for the holidays,” Grevich said of the event, adding, “Our local business owners offer a wealth of information!”

Set for Saturday, the 4th Annual Over the Hump Saver Home Show is sponsored by the Saddle West Hotel and Casino and will take place inside the Saddle West Showroom, where dozens of local businesses will gather to showcase an array of merchandise and services.

In addition to perusing the home show vendors, event attendees will have plenty of opportunities to win something awesome too, with free drawings taking place every fifteen minutes throughout the show. Just a few of the prizes set to be handed out include certificates for Saddle West’s buffet, carpet cleaning, pet grooming and gun safety training, along with gift baskets, jewelry, silver bullion, cleaning items and much more. There will also be free goodie bags given away and door prizes galore.

The Over the Hump Saver Home Show will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 and run until 2 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information call 775-727-8787.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

