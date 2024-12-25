Nye County commissioners review justice of the peace applications

In the last Nye County commissioners meeting, the commissioners listened to applicants in an effort to substitute for Michele Fiore’s absence.

Nye County Judge and former Las Vegas city Councilwoman, Michele Fiore, was recently indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly defrauding donors of tens of thousands of dollars. She held morning court in the Pahrump Justice Court on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Screengrab from Nye County Board of Commissioners meeting Nye County Commissioners solicited letters of interest for the justice of the peace seat held by Michele Fiore. The county received 31 applications.

Nye County residents have paid a Pahrump Justice Court judge over $20,000 while she has been suspended since earlier this year. And now that the Nye County commissioners are looking to appoint a new judge, residents wish to not repeat the same mistake.

“The first thing I’d like to do is encourage the board not to make the same mistake they made with their previous appointment,” Robert E. Thomas III, an applicant, said to the board at the Dec. 17 meeting. “And that was to choose somebody who was politically connected but has no sufficient qualifications.”

Nye County Commissioner Debra Strickland stopped Thomas’ time.

“I will not hear from any of you talking derogatory about someone who has not been sentenced yet,” Strickland said.

Michele Fiore, a suspended justice of the peace in the Pahrump Justice Court, is currently awaiting her sentencing in March. Fiore was found guilty by a federal grand jury in a wire fraud case while she was a Las Vegas councilwoman.

Fiore was appointed unanimously by the board in 2022 after Donna Cox, a commissioner, spoke kindly of Fiore’s work. And in the 2024 primary election, Nye County residents overwhelmingly voted in favor of her election, that she won outright before the general election.

“Mistake? No,” Bruce Jabbour, a commissioner said. “This is what the people wanted and what [the board] wanted.”

“Not looking to replace her”

Since Fiore’s absence in the courtroom, Kirk Vitto, justice of the peace at the Pahrump Justice Court, has taken over her workload.

But now the workload might be too much for just one judge, as the county has asked memebers of the public to apply to appoint someone as the justice of the peace pro tempore.

“We are not looking to replace her,” outgoing commissioner Donna Cox said. “We’re looking for new people to help with any incidents that we have, that we need.”

The county received 31 applications. In the list of applicants are familiar names: Chelsey Fisher, William E. Hockstedler and Eric Murphy. All three of these candidates lost their recent elections and have no experience in trial or as a judge.

But to be a judge in a town like Pahrump, applicants are not required to pass the Nevada State Bar exam pursuant to NRS 4.010.

Another familiar name in the list of applicants is Michael Foley, an experienced judge, who was previously the pro tempore judge to the county in 2007. He also lost his most recent primary election and the last appointment to Fiore, a former councilwoman in Las Vegas, who is not licensed by the state.

Although Foley had more qualifications than his competitor, he was not able to edge out Fiore.

Legally experienced

There are also a handful of candidates that do have legal experience. Here’s who has demonstrated their legal backgrounds:

Philip S. Bovee is an active member of the State Bar of California and practiced law in Wyoming, where he went to school after receiving his Juris Doctor. In his practice, he has served as an assistant city attorney, deputy county prosecuting attorney and in private practice.

Patsy Brown is an active member of the Clark County Bar Association and has specialized in contract law, with 15 years of experience.

John R. Falcon currently holds his Juris Doctor and master’s in business from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He is not an active member of the Nevada State Bar but will seek admission next year.

Commissioner Ron Boskovich was absent from this agenda item as there is a conflict of interest with one of the candidates. This is due to Boskovich and Falcon having an active relationship, according to Falcon’s cover letter.

Matthew M. Hochman received his Juris Doctor from the Pacific University School of Law but is not currently licensed in Nevada.

Robert E. Thomas III received his Juris Doctor degree 50 years ago from the University of San Diego Law School and has trial experience.

And lastly, Andrew L Weiss also has a legal background after receiving his Juris Doctor degree in 1991. He has worked most of his career in labor and employee law.

Top three

The board will have the opportunity to appoint the next pro tempore and the commissioners made their decision on three applicants: Foley, Murphy and Bovee.

There were three failed motions by the board to approve three other pro tempores including Hockstedler, Thomas and Weiss.

The commissioners will seek to appoint a rotation of pro tempore judges, who have experience as a judge, while one only has law enforcement experience.

“The most important thing we need is some who can start tomorrow,” Alexis Duecker, a Nye County public defender said in public comment.

“I urge you to pick someone that does have courtroom experience, I don’t mean that for the future, I would like this to be a pro temp list that we keep growing and adding to, but we need someone who can be appointed today and start tomorrow or super quickly.”

