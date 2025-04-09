PVTBC bowlers finish Bakers Doubles tournament on April 5th
PVTBC Bakers Doubles participants took home cash prizes as a result of their placements.
As another month rolls in, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its Baker’s Doubles tournament on April 5th the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.
Debbie Varner and Babs Woosley ensured everyone was checked in and ready to bowl at the front desk.
The winner of the 50/50 drawing for $86.50 was Nancy Gylnn.
The following individuals in the Pahrump 500 club split $440.
Janet and Mark Hansen: 162, 183, 231, 214, 204, 162, 832 $140
Jacqui Cisco/Dale Bystedt: 162, 183, 236, 188, 213, 169, 820 $110
Terry Boston/Norman Clash: 149, 218, 174, 201, 199, 116, 792 $70
Annette and Larry Attebery: 187, 116, 222, 192, 224, 155, 754 $50
Chris and Shaun Upton: 181, 132, 202, 184, 213, 171, 731 $40
Charity Musial/Joe Matassa 187, 116, 224, 178, 205, 159, 723 $30
The following bowlers finished but did not receive cash prizes.
Linda Rex/Keith Schwartz: 154, 205, 196, 138, 172, 135, 711
Donna Doyle/Lynn Cary: 156, 199, 197, 148, 161, 138, 705
Nenita and Zid Cabuena: 180, 135, 177, 200, 180, 156, 692
Sandra Halsey/George Longmire: 156, 199, 148, 172, 171, 127, 690
Jan Sawyer/Larry Tobey: 145, 229, 167, 148, 146, 102, 690
Judi Clausen/Randy Stout: 166, 172, 155, 196, 158, 150, 681
Rachel Ortiz/David Bishop: 161, 186, 161, 167, 166, 138, 680
Sis Fronk/Mike Mundt: 156, 199, 149, 159, 163, 144, 670
Peggy Rhoads/Keith Nelson: 173, 153, 181, 161, 172, 137, 667
Fran Gobbi/Clint Courtney: 154, 205, 137, 160, 164, 124, 666
Jeri and Bob Riley: 142, 237, 160, 134, 132, 124, 663
Diane Courtney/Gary Evans: 153, 207, 137, 170, 144, 122, 658
Daryl and Orpha Lasky: 168, 167, 166, 168, 155, 137, 656
Babs Woosley/Walt Kuver: 153, 207, 161, 135, 139, 121, 642
Katherine Bishop/Mike McNeley: 154, 205, 112, 128, 178, 110, 623
Dottie Cole/Josh Schwartz: 168, 167, 150, 156, 142, 114, 615
The following individuals in the Almost 500 club split $120.
Deb Mallory and Jim Spear: 149, 218, 202, 166, 182, 161, 768 $80
Cathy Schultz/Sherry Levy: 141, 240, 184, 147, 165, 143, 736 $40
