PVTBC bowlers finish Bakers Doubles tournament on April 5th

PVTBC Bakers Doubles participants took home cash prizes as a result of their placements.

FTC: Nevada consumers reported losing more than $138 million to scams

Babs Woosley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times PVTBC married bowlers Janet Hansen and Mark Hansen bowled a total score of 832, finishing in first place.

Babs Woosley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times PVTBC bowler Randy Stout gets ready to bowl with his support dog Rosey.

Babs Woosley/Special to Pahrump Valley Times PVTBC doubles partners Katherine Bishop and Mike McNeley bowled a total score of 623.

As another month rolls in, the Pahrump Valley Tournament Bowling Club concluded its Baker’s Doubles tournament on April 5th the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.

Debbie Varner and Babs Woosley ensured everyone was checked in and ready to bowl at the front desk.

The winner of the 50/50 drawing for $86.50 was Nancy Gylnn.

The following individuals in the Pahrump 500 club split $440.

Janet and Mark Hansen: 162, 183, 231, 214, 204, 162, 832 $140

Jacqui Cisco/Dale Bystedt: 162, 183, 236, 188, 213, 169, 820 $110

Terry Boston/Norman Clash: 149, 218, 174, 201, 199, 116, 792 $70

Annette and Larry Attebery: 187, 116, 222, 192, 224, 155, 754 $50

Chris and Shaun Upton: 181, 132, 202, 184, 213, 171, 731 $40

Charity Musial/Joe Matassa 187, 116, 224, 178, 205, 159, 723 $30

The following bowlers finished but did not receive cash prizes.

Linda Rex/Keith Schwartz: 154, 205, 196, 138, 172, 135, 711

Donna Doyle/Lynn Cary: 156, 199, 197, 148, 161, 138, 705

Nenita and Zid Cabuena: 180, 135, 177, 200, 180, 156, 692

Sandra Halsey/George Longmire: 156, 199, 148, 172, 171, 127, 690

Jan Sawyer/Larry Tobey: 145, 229, 167, 148, 146, 102, 690

Judi Clausen/Randy Stout: 166, 172, 155, 196, 158, 150, 681

Rachel Ortiz/David Bishop: 161, 186, 161, 167, 166, 138, 680

Sis Fronk/Mike Mundt: 156, 199, 149, 159, 163, 144, 670

Peggy Rhoads/Keith Nelson: 173, 153, 181, 161, 172, 137, 667

Fran Gobbi/Clint Courtney: 154, 205, 137, 160, 164, 124, 666

Jeri and Bob Riley: 142, 237, 160, 134, 132, 124, 663

Diane Courtney/Gary Evans: 153, 207, 137, 170, 144, 122, 658

Daryl and Orpha Lasky: 168, 167, 166, 168, 155, 137, 656

Babs Woosley/Walt Kuver: 153, 207, 161, 135, 139, 121, 642

Katherine Bishop/Mike McNeley: 154, 205, 112, 128, 178, 110, 623

Dottie Cole/Josh Schwartz: 168, 167, 150, 156, 142, 114, 615

The following individuals in the Almost 500 club split $120.

Deb Mallory and Jim Spear: 149, 218, 202, 166, 182, 161, 768 $80

Cathy Schultz/Sherry Levy: 141, 240, 184, 147, 165, 143, 736 $40

Contact Jacob Powers at jpowers@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jaypowers__ on X.

Next Up

■ 9-pin No Tap Singles on April 17th at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling Center.