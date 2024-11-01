Nye County currently short on in-person votes this general election

As turnout data demonstrates that more Republicans are showing up to the polls in early voting than Democrats, this is not accounting for mail-in ballots.

Todd Shatz, retired Marine and recent Pahrump resident from Hawaii cast his vote in the 2024 Nevada primary election at the Bob Ruud Community Center. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

A GOP elephant on a trailer and tents display flags for the primary election held at the Bob Ruud Community Center on Tuesday, June 11, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

With just four days to go until next week’s general election, more than half of Nye County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots, according to the Nevada secretary of state’s office.

As of Thursday morning, 18,249 voters had weighed in via mail ballots, EASE ballots and early voting, representing 55.4 percent of the county’s registered voters.

Republican voters accounted for the largest share of voters so far, with 9,886 ballots cast, compared with 4,792 from nonpartisan and third party candidates and 3,571 from registered Democrats, according to the secretary of state data.

Nye County voters gravitated toward early and mail ballots in the last presidential election in 2020, with 54.6 percent of all registered voters using mail ballots and 34.8 percent participating in early voting, according to secretary of state data. Only 10.6 percent of Nye County voters cast ballots on Election Day in 2020.

In this election, the number of early voting participants is lower than four years ago. As of Wednesday, 6,468 people had voted early in Nye County. By the same day four years ago, 7,332 people had taken part in early voting.

Today is the last day to vote early. Early voting is happening at Bob Ruud Community Center, 150 North Highway 160, in Pahrump; at the Nye County Clerk’s Office, 101 Radar Road, in Tonopah; and Duckwater Gym, 511 Duckwater Falls Road, in Duckwater.

Information on Election Day voting sites can be found at nyecountynv.gov/236/ELECTIONS. Mail ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.

Early voting ends this evening

Pahrump - All precincts

■ Bob Ruud Community Center

150 N. Highway 160 Pahrump

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tonopah

■ Tonopah Clerk's Office

101 Radar Road, Tonopah

9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Election Day

On Election Day, Nov. 5, all polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the following locations:

■ Amargosa Community Center

Amargosa Precinct 06

1640 E. Amargosa Farm Road, Amargosa Valley

Beatty Precinct 01

■ Beatty Community Center

100 A. Avenue South, Beatty

Pahrump

All precincts

■ Bob Ruud Community Center

150 N. Highway 160 Pahrump

Round Mountain Precinct 12, Smoky Valley Precinct 35

■ Donald L. Simpson Community Center

650 Civic Drive, Round Mountain

Tonopah Precincts 14, 15

■ Tonopah Convention Center

301 W. Brougher, Tonopah

■ Yomba Community Building

Reese River Valley, Nye County

1 Newe Road