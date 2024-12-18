Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts free holiday meal for all

66°F
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
December 18, 2024 - 6:56 am
 

When Christmas rolls around and the end of the year approaches, the desire to gather with friends and loved ones is something shared by people all around the globe, including the members of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. And for this nonprofit dedicated to community togetherness, it’s no small occasion, either.

Each year the task force puts on a large-scale holiday event that draws hundreds and the next Community Christmas Dinner is expected to be just as lively as ever.

“It’s time for our Community Christmas Dinner!” task force leader Linda Wright enthused, with the entire group encouraging, “Join us to have a fabulous Christmas dinner and music by Johnny V.”

The afternoon’s menu will feature many traditional holiday favorites, including sliced ham, vegetables, sweet potatoes and fluffy dinner rolls with butter on the side, along with a variety of beverages. And while dining on the savory side of the meal, attendees will want to make sure they save some room for dessert, too. Everything will be served up by volunteers manning buffet tables, with plenty to go around.

For the veterans of the Pahrump community, there will be no need to visit the buffet tables, however, as these special guests will once again have their own dedicated tables, along with servers to bring their meal right to their table.

Although it will be a very busy night for Santa Claus, he has managed to schedule time to come down to the Pahrump Valley for the Community Christmas Dinner as well. Parents will want to ensure their children are dressed in their festive best in preparation for pictures and the kids themselves can have a few last-minute conversations with Santa before he has to whisk away in his sleigh to begin delivering gifts.

The annual event certainly revolves around the food and festivities but the Community Christmas Dinner provides another benefit to the community, with the event acting as a perfect place to distribute cold-weather items to those in need. Anyone who would like to is invited to drop into the Holiday Coat Room and select from a plethora of donated coats, jackets, knitted hats and more.

The Community Christmas Dinner will take place on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information, to donate or volunteer contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

