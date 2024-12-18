Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosts free holiday meal for all

Each year the task force puts on a large-scale holiday event that draws hundreds and the next Community Christmas Dinner is expected to be just as lively as ever.

When Christmas rolls around and the end of the year approaches, the desire to gather with friends and loved ones is something shared by people all around the globe, including the members of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force. And for this nonprofit dedicated to community togetherness, it’s no small occasion, either.

Each year the task force puts on a large-scale holiday event that draws hundreds and the next Community Christmas Dinner is expected to be just as lively as ever.

“It’s time for our Community Christmas Dinner!” task force leader Linda Wright enthused, with the entire group encouraging, “Join us to have a fabulous Christmas dinner and music by Johnny V.”

The afternoon’s menu will feature many traditional holiday favorites, including sliced ham, vegetables, sweet potatoes and fluffy dinner rolls with butter on the side, along with a variety of beverages. And while dining on the savory side of the meal, attendees will want to make sure they save some room for dessert, too. Everything will be served up by volunteers manning buffet tables, with plenty to go around.

For the veterans of the Pahrump community, there will be no need to visit the buffet tables, however, as these special guests will once again have their own dedicated tables, along with servers to bring their meal right to their table.

Although it will be a very busy night for Santa Claus, he has managed to schedule time to come down to the Pahrump Valley for the Community Christmas Dinner as well. Parents will want to ensure their children are dressed in their festive best in preparation for pictures and the kids themselves can have a few last-minute conversations with Santa before he has to whisk away in his sleigh to begin delivering gifts.

The annual event certainly revolves around the food and festivities but the Community Christmas Dinner provides another benefit to the community, with the event acting as a perfect place to distribute cold-weather items to those in need. Anyone who would like to is invited to drop into the Holiday Coat Room and select from a plethora of donated coats, jackets, knitted hats and more.

The Community Christmas Dinner will take place on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information, to donate or volunteer contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Gratitude for a great Thanksgiving

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force was delighted to hold the Community Thanksgiving Dinner last month, where dozens of volunteers came together to assist with serving 800 free meals to community members and visitors.

"This year, we hosted our Community Thanksgiving Dinner in memory of Bill 'Guppy' Wright, who passed away in 2023," task force chair Linda Wright, who is Bill's widow, told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. "We'd like to extend our thanks to the following: Saddle West, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Nye County Sheriff's Office and Detention Center, NyECC, Living Free, Pahrump Family Mortuary, Kiwanis Club, Central Valley Baptist Church, Heritage Bible Church, Ms. Senior Golden Years, Durette Candito, Marisa Nepote, Stephani Hashimura, Johnny V, Dr. Tom Waters, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force and all the wonderful volunteers."