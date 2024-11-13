Nye County election results: Red

A record number of Nye County voters cast their ballots this year, most sent by mail. The pickaxe shaped county had a 78 percent turnout, breaking the previous record of 74 percent.

Soroptimist club can help you Live Your Dream - here’s how

A non-partisan volunteer passes out candy to voters in line to cast their ballots at the Bob Ruud community center on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

A table with Trump merchandise outside of the Bob Ruud community on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nye County residents wait in line at the Bob Ruud community center where roughly 1,000 voters have cast their ballots Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Pahrump. (Jimmy Romo/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Democratic Party goes back to the drawing board as they lost all seven battleground states in the general election — including Nevada.

In each battleground state, President-elect Donald J. Trump won the majority vote and won the election with 312 electoral votes, but the race was called after Pennsylvania turned red last week.

After breaking a new turnout record, Nye County nearly helped flip the U.S. Senate seat red after a close race between incumbent Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) and Republican Sam Brown. But Rosen was declared the winner by over 1.5 percent.

As a result, Republicans flipped state Senate and Assembly seats throughout the state, dissolving the Democratic supermajority as the state legislature convenes next year.

Locally, not much has changed, as all seats are still red, but with some new faces around town. The county still preferred to vote early: nearly half of all votes were cast by mail and less than 10 percent of all votes were cast on Election Day.

New and old faces

Election Day paper ballots were driven to the Nye County Clerk’s Tonopah office to be counted.

With a 78 percent turnout rate, out of nearly 34,000 registered voters in Nye County, 26,413 people voted. This broke the previous record of 74 percent in the 2020 election. But who did the Nye County residents vote for?

In the commissioners’ race, replacing District 2 Frank Carbone and District 3 Donna Cox, John Koenig and Ian Bayne were elected to serve their town of Pahrump. Koenig, a former commissioner, won outright after receiving more than 40 percent in the primary, and Bayne beat his third-party competitor, Lou Baker, with 70 percent of the votes.

Nye County residents voted to keep Bruce Jabbour as their Nye County commissioner in District 1. Jabbour defeated his Democrat opponent, Diana D. Crawford, and third-party Gerald Butler with 69 percent of the votes.

Congressman Steven Horsford will keep his position representing rural and urban regions of Nevada as the U.S. Congress representative of District 4. Roughly 66 percent of Nye County voted for Republican John Lee to replace Horsford. Although Lincoln County also voted red, enough Clark County voters secured Horsford’s re-election by 27,000 votes.

Heading into next year’s legislative session, Nye County will continue to be represented by Republicans. In the state Senate, John Ellison, will represent District 19, which incorporates both Elko and Nye counties. Ellison was previously a state assemblyman.

In the state assembly, Gregory Hafen II was re-elected by the residents in the northern end of Pahrump. After the town was redistricted, Hafen now shares the town with District 33. Hafen II won with 75 percent of the votes. District 33 was won by Bert Gurr, who represents the other half of Pahrump and up to Elko.

Assembly District 38, in the northern part of the county, was won by Gregory Koenig.

In Tonopah, the town elected four candidates to the Tonopah Town Board. Douglas Baker received the most votes with 23 percent. Steve Stringer had 22 percent of the votes, followed by Marc Grigory who received 21 percent. And lastly, Don Kaminski was the final member elected onto the board.

In Beatty, the town decided on two positions. Ernest Childress and Saia Amina Anderson will serve on the General Improvement District. Anderson outperformed Jonathan DeLee by just one vote. And the Water and Sanitation District seats were won by Edward Huffman and Teresa Sullivan.

Contact Jimmy Romo at jromo@pvtimes.com. Follow @JimmyRomo.News on Instagram.