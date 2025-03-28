Driver faces DUI charge after striking vehicle, multiple objects

Nye County Sheriff’s Office said suspected DUI driver caused three separate accidents just after 4 pm on March 16.

A Pahrump man is facing a DUI charge after allegedly driving his SUV recklessly through the heart of town.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said the driver, identified as Gregory Kelly, caused three separate accidents just after 4 p.m. on March 16.

As stated in an arrest report, Deputy Jason Ruesch was dispatched to respond to the area of Highway 372 between Highway 160 and Blagg Road.

Additionally, dispatchers advised that they received multiple calls referencing a white male adult driving a white Ford SUV into oncoming traffic, while striking multiple fixed objects and striking a black Nissan Rogue before continuing west on Highway 372, through the roundabout at Pahrump Valley Boulevard.

“Gregory then proceeded through the roundabout at Highway 372 and Blagg Road, striking the median and almost hitting a motorcycle before coming to rest in the westbound travel lane of Highway 372, just shy of exiting the roundabout,” Ruesch’s report stated. “Deputy Huggins was the first to arrive on scene. I arrived and observed Gregory standing outside by the white SUV.”

While speaking to Kelly, Ruesch said that he observed a light odor of an alcoholic beverage was coming from him.

“I also observed that Gregory had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech,” Ruesch’s report said. “Gregory had a hard time maintaining his balance, moving from side-to-side and taking steps while trying to stand still. When asked, Gregory admitted to drinking two ‘tall boy’ 16 oz. cans of beer and taking seven types of prescription drugs.”

The report went on to say that Kelly admitted to having his last drink at a house in Las Vegas approximately two hours prior to being stopped by law enforcement.

“Gregory believed the current time to be around 5:15 p.m. when the actual time was around 4:50 p.m.,” according to the report. “Gregory consented to conducting standardized field sobriety tests, however, Gregory stated he would not be able to perform any of the tests that involved walking or balancing because he has hardware in his left leg from a previous accident.”

Ruesch also noted that he conducted a horizontal gaze nystagmus test on Kelly.

“Before beginning the tests, Gregory was asked if he had any medical problems and he replied that he did, referring to the hardware in his leg from the previous accident,” the report noted. “Gregory said he does not wear prescription lenses or contacts.”

Following further investigation, Kelly was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.

“Gregory consented to evidentiary testing, which was a blood draw,” Ruesch stated. “I transported Gregory to Desert View Hospital where I watched the phlebotomist draw two mils of blood from Gregory’s left arm at 5:41 p.m. Gregory violated Nevada Revised Statute 484c.110, that being driving under the influence.”

Following the blood draw, Kelly was transported to the Nye County Detention Center where he was booked on a DUI charge.

Bail amount was set at $3,000.